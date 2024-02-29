© GEFA BANK

EIB backs new €420 million credit portfolio for investments, also in renewable energy and energy efficiency, through a €150 million loan to GEFA BANK

The portfolio will support companies with as many as 3,000 employees in Germany

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and GEFA BANK GmbH – partners for more than a decade – are joining forces again to support investments by companies with up to 3,000 employees. The EIB is providing GEFA BANK with a €150 million framework loan for a new €420 million portfolio from which GEFA will be able to finance small business projects.

At least 30% of the portfolio will support climate action including renewable energy and energy efficiency. The program makes it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as larger medium-sized companies, to carry out sustainable investments. The EIB lending conditions will benefit the end borrowers.



“We are pleased to be working with GEFA BANK to support Germany's real economy by providing SMEs with long-term loans,” said EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer, who oversees the EU bank’s financing in Germany. “Together we are driving forward the climate-friendly transformation of these companies. This will strengthen our industrial base and accelerate the shift away from fossil energy in Germany.”

This project will make a total of €420 million available to companies. The EIB is also supporting the sustainability strategy of GEFA BANK, a provider of finance to small businesses that aims to play a leading role in transforming the economy. This includes the development and provision of tailored financing products and services enabling companies to pursue sustainable projects and make investments in climate-friendly technologies.

“Our long-standing cooperation with the EIB is an important building block in the implementation of our sustainability strategy, making it possible for us to offer our customers attractive solutions facilitating or even enabling their introduction of environmentally friendly technologies,” said GEFA BANK Management Board Spokesperson Dr Albrecht Haase. “This helps SMEs to make climate-friendly investments while remaining competitive against a difficult economic backdrop.”

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) finances sound investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing for over 900 projects in 2023. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Accord. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

GEFA BANK

With new business of almost €2.5 billion in 2023 and 75 years of market experience, GEFA BANK is among Germany’s leading providers of sales and investment financing for movable assets.

A wholly owned subsidiary of the international banking group Société Générale, its leasing, lending and rental purchase solutions enable German small businesses to invest in modern and sustainable technologies. GEFA BANK also attaches great importance to ensuring that its internal activities and processes meet high sustainability standards with a view to reducing its own carbon footprint. For its efforts, it received the German Sustainability Award 2024 for companies in the “Leasing and Rental” industry. It was awarded the EcoVadis Gold Sustainability Rating in 2022 and 2023.

In addition to financing solutions, GEFA BANK offers demand loan and fixed-term deposit solutions to retail and business customers.