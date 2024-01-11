© Shutterstock

The first operation of its kind in France, this EIB contribution will enable Groupe BPCE’s leasing business to offer financing for mobility, energy efficiency and renewable energy self-consumption projects. The financing will be available to its own customers and customers of the Banques Populaires, Caisses d’Epargne, Crédit Coopératif and Banque Palatine.

This partnership will act as an accelerator to support small business professionals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in their energy transition.

The €300 million package is designed to support the green transition of SMEs and mid-caps. With the EIB financing, Groupe BPCE will be able to help its customers by offering leasing solutions suitable for green investments, and providing financing of up to €16 million with terms of up to 15 years for mobility, energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

The financing will cover new equipment, financial, real estate and long-term leasing agreements in France (metropolitan and overseas), Spain and Italy. These agreements will have attractive financial conditions and the maturities will take into account the specific characteristics of green assets.

The types of projects eligible for funding are broad. For example, they include electric vehicles and transport equipment, charging infrastructure, forklifts, the replacement of electric motors or speed drives on industrial motors, and photovoltaic installations.

The partnership is part of BPCE Lease’s 2019 strategy to integrate the environment into all its activities, processes and organisational aspects through the Lease Impact programme.

This has enabled BPCE Lease to offer solutions in three key areas for businesses — mobility, energy efficiency and energy production — through a full range of solutions and advisory services.

Commercial real estate is also covered, with the possibility of financing building renovations to improve energy performance, LED lighting installations, boiler replacements and new building construction.

Didier Trupin, chief executive officer of BPCE Lease, said: “This agreement with the EIB is real recognition of BPCE Lease’s many years of excellent work putting the energy transition at the heart of its growth model. The energy transition has become a concern for us all, from businesses and local and regional authorities to the social and solidarity economy. BPCE Lease helps its customers find the best solutions for electric vehicle fleets and charging infrastructure, less energy-intensive and less polluting buildings and equipment, and renewable energy production units.”

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “The EIB is very pleased to be able to continue financing the energy transition of SMEs and mid-caps together with our long-standing partner Groupe BPCE. Such financing is a priority for the European Union and its climate bank. By providing access to attractive credit solutions alongside our banking partners, we can support investment and help businesses grow.”

Background information

About BPCE Lease

BPCE Lease is a specialist lease financing subsidiary of Groupe BPCE. As a key player on the leasing market in France, BPCE Lease supports companies and small business professionals in all their equipment and real estate leasing projects. It develops and distributes one of the broadest ranges of integrated solutions on the market, spanning equipment and real estate leasing, financial leasing, long-term vehicle leasing, renewable energy financing, IT operating leasing and boat leasing. BPCE Lease caters to all market segments, including large corporates, SMEs, institutions, the social economy sector, small business professionals and individuals.

About the European Investment Bank

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by the 27 EU Member States. In 2019, it adopted an ambitious roadmap to become the EU climate bank. The EIB has pledged to support €1 trillion in climate action and environmental sustainability investment by 2030 and to devote more than half of its financing to climate change mitigation and adaptation by 2025. In 2022, it had already achieved this target in France, directing more than 70% of its €8.4 billion in loans to climate action through renewable energy, building energy efficiency and sustainable mobility projects.