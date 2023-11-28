©stockpexel/ Shutterstock

The rising cost of living, access to healthcare and climate and environmental concerns top the list of challenges Finnish respondents see for their country.

Most respondents believe the shift to a climate-neutral economy can only happen if inequalities are addressed at the same time.

Over two-thirds favour eliminating subsidies and tax breaks for the aviation sector and all companies that rely heavily on fossil fuels.

A majority say they would accept an income-tax increase to help people with the lowest incomes adapt to climate-related policies.

Only half of respondents believe the government should provide financial compensation to affected countries for climate change they did not contribute to.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) today launched the sixth edition of its Climate Survey. These are some of the most striking results of this annual survey conducted in August and September 2023. Running since 2018, the EIB Climate Survey offers insights into the climate change-related views of people in major economies around the world, with more than 30 000 respondents in the European Union, the United States, China, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, UAE, Canada and South Korea. The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After another challenging year marked not only by inflation but also by record heatwaves and droughts, Finns have become more acutely aware of the profound impact of climate change and the need for immediate action, according to the results of the EIB Climate Survey. While the rising cost of living is considered the number one challenge[1] for Finnish respondents (71% place it in the top three concerns for their country, 3 points above the EU average), followed by access to healthcare (52%), climate change impacts and environmental degradation are not far behind, with 40% considering them a major concern (10 points below the EU average).

Demand for a just transition at home and in affected countries

With economic disparities ranked as the fourth most significant challenge by respondents, most Finnish respondents are calling for fair policies to address the climate emergency. 61% (compared to 68% on average in the European Union) say the transition to a low-carbon economy can only happen if social and economic inequalities are addressed at the same time.

However, respondents are split regarding the government’s ability to carry out such a just climate transition (only 51% are confident).

The question of compensation to developing countries to help them deal with the impacts of climate change is expected to be a central issue at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28) —. However, Finns are split on whether to extend aid beyond their borders to support the countries most vulnerable to climate change and ensure a global just transition to a climate-neutral and resilient future.

50% of respondents (10 points below the EU average of 60%) agree that the country should financially compensate affected nations to help them fight climate change.