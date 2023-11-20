Albania: EIB Global deploys additional support to improve water distribution system in Tirana

With a €1 million technical assistance grant, EIB Global will help implement a strategic water project benefiting over 800 000 people.

The funds will help the city improve access to reliable, sustainable and clean water services, and increase project implementation capacities.

Since 2021, the European Investment Bank has provided more than €6 million in technical assistance grants from own resources to benefit the Albanian people.

EIB Global, the arm of the European Investment Bank for activities outside the European Union, will provide a €1 million technical assistance grant to help the Tirana municipality improve its water distribution network and ensure a stable and continuous water supply. The advisory support will enable the successful rollout of a project aiming to improve the water distribution system in the Municipality of Tirana, while strengthening the implementation capacities of the Tirana water company (UKT). Once completed, the investment will help improve access to water supply for over 800 000 people, reduce water losses and modernise the city’s water management system.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris, responsible for the Western Balkans, said: “With almost 30% of the entire Albanian population living in Tirana, EIB Global has recognised the need to support the city’s sustainable development amid growing population, infrastructural and climate challenges. This grant will serve as an important tool for getting the project off the ground more efficiently, which will result in modern, continuous and reliable water services and supply in Tirana. We are rapidly enhancing our advisory support for the Western Balkans to bring in more resources, expertise and projects on the ground in line with EU standards to ensure economic growth, the green transition and a sustainable future for people in the region.”

The grant agreement was signed at a ceremony held in Tirana in the presence of Deputy Mayor of Tirana Anuela Ristani and EIB Global Loan Officer for Albania Konstantinos Mastrogiannopoulos. It comes on top of the EIB loan signed with the Municipality of Tirana in 2021.

Mayor of Tirana Erion Veliaj said: “We welcome this new collaboration with the European Investment Bank, which I am sure will be just as fruitful for the people of Tirana as our previous projects. The project we are signing today is of fundamental importance for Tirana because it aims to improve the water distribution network, build new pipelines and secure a safe and continuous water supply for about 800 000 inhabitants, in accordance with the standards defined in Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC.”

EIB Global, as the EU bank, has provided over €6 million in technical assistance grants to Albania since 2021. With these funds, the Bank is also supporting the Municipality of Tirana in the urban redevelopment of the Lana riverfront, including the reorganisation of streets and associated infrastructure. In addition, it is providing technical assistance to develop an investment programme in the area close to the border with Montenegro along Lake Shkodër and the Buna River at the main gateway to the Albanian Alps. The Bank is also supporting the Albanian railway sector by providing a technical assistance grant to prepare the preliminary design of a section of Rail Corridor VIII.

About the EIB and EIB Global

The EIB supports projects in four priority areas: infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. We aim to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 — around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices around the world.

About EIB Global in the Western Balkans:

The EIB is a leading international financier in the Western Balkans. Since 2009, the Bank has financed projects worth close to €11 billion in the region. On top of its continued support for the reconstruction and upgrade of public infrastructure, since 2010 the EIB has expanded into many new areas, such as healthcare, research and development, education, and small and medium enterprises. For detailed information on EIB activities in the Western Balkans, please visit: www.eib.org/en/publications/the-eib-in-the-western-balkans.

About the EIB in Albania:

The EIB has been active in Albania since 1995. To date, 26 projects have been financed and over €600 million invested, mostly in key transport, energy, water and wastewater infrastructure. For more information regarding the EIB’s projects in Albania, please see: Albania and the EIB