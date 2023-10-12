EIB provides €30 million to projects in war-torn Ukraine

The €30.7 million in EU guarantee-supported funds will enhance municipal infrastructure and urban public transport, particularly in major cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv.

The funding includes €22 million for acquiring sustainable buses and trams, and €8.7 million for various key municipal developments, such as rehabilitating landfill sites, introducing energy efficiency in kindergartens and improving water and sewerage system s .

This support is part of the EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package, which has already provided Ukraine with €1.7 billion since 2022.

EIB President Werner Hoyer and EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska met Ukrainian Minister for Finance Sergii Marchenko during the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakesh, and confirmed the delivery of a €30.7 million as part of the Bank’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package. This is supported by an EU guarantee and intended to enhance the country's municipal infrastructure and urban public transport, along with a commitment to further financial support by the end of the year.

In its second year of war and defending itself against Russia’s invasion, Ukraine continues to receive steadfast support from the European Union and its bank. Working together with the European Commission, the EIB is aiding recovery and rebuilding efforts through tangible, supportive measures. President Hoyer and Vice-President Czerwińska assured Finance Minister Marchenko of the EU bank's financial and advisory support. The EIB is rolling out a specialised EU for Ukraine Fund, which will provide additional financing across all sectors, including equity support for the private sector. This comes with the €100 million from the EIB already available for technical assistance to help Ukraine and Moldova to prepare and implement tangible projects.

Boosting municipal infrastructure and public transport in Ukraine

The €30.7 million in financing disbursed will address the urgent modernisation needs of Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Lutsk and Sumy, ensuring sustained mobility and addressing vital infrastructure needs in these municipalities.

€22 million was allocated to secure the acquisition of new, sustainable and Ukrainian-built trolleybuses and trams in Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa. The remaining €8.74 million was channelled into facilitating key municipal developments, such as rehabilitating the Hrybovychi landfill and solid waste management facility in Lviv, introducing energy efficiency measures in Sumy’s kindergartens, and enhancing water supply and sewerage systems in Lutsk.

EIB President Werner Hoyer said: “The EIB’s support for Ukraine is unwavering. This new funding underscores our commitment to assist not only in bringing immediate relief, but also in the longer-term rebuilding of the country. Whether it’s about a new tram connection or enhancing local services, everything we do is directed towards facilitating economic recovery and bringing back normality to the daily lives of war-shattered Ukrainian people.”

“Together with our EU partners, we are maintaining our support, ensuring that the resilience of Ukraine is matched with tangible and coordinated financial assistance. The EIB is working to make a real, positive difference in Ukraine, amidst the war. We’re making sure vital services keep going, with the bigger picture of helping the economy get back on its feet. Every project, regardless of its size, is a step towards supporting the recovery of Ukraine,” added EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is responsible for the Bank’s operations in Ukraine.

European Commission Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis said: “We warmly welcome the EIB’s latest disbursement to Ukraine to help it address immediate infrastructure and transport needs in some major cities. Backed by an EU guarantee, this funding is another contribution to financing Ukraine’s urgent requirements as it struggles to restore essential services damaged by Russia’s aggression. It is part of the European Union’s steadfast support for Ukraine, which is here to stay.”

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko said: “We are grateful to the European Investment Bank and the EU. Their support helps in maintaining Ukraine’s financial stability. The contribution of €30.7 will help to enhance Ukrainian city services and transportation, ensuring our citizens retain mobility in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

This additional €30.7 million in funding amplifies the EIB's already substantial support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The EIB offered immediate relief to Ukraine, disbursing €1.7 billion of financing since 2022 to help finance emergency repairs to the country’s infrastructure ravaged by Russian bombing. The EU bank also provided a €4 billion credit line to support the integration of refugees from Ukraine in EU countries. Through the EU for Ukraine initiative and its Fund, the Bank remains committed to stepping up its activities in Ukraine, in line with the mandate given by EU leaders and in close cooperation with the European Commission, European Parliament, EU Member States and international partners.