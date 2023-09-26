EIB unveils foundation stone of its new building in Luxembourg

The EIB held a ceremony for its new building under construction in Luxembourg city’s Kirchberg district.

Placed next to the main EIB offices and with space for 1 500 workstations, the new building aims at bringing the Bank’s Luxembourg premises onto a single campus.

The building boasts a functional and low-emissions design, reflecting the values of the institution and its primary mission as the EU climate bank.

Today the European Investment Bank (EIB) inaugurated the construction of its new building in Luxembourg, Kirchberg at a ceremony hosted by EIB President Werner Hoyer and attended by Finance Minister and EIB Board of Governors member Yuriko Backes, and Mayor of the City of Luxembourg Lydie Polfer. Together, they unveiled a foundation stone taken from the construction site for commemorative purposes.

Located alongside the EIB’s existing Kirchberg headquarters, the new building will consist of a sixteen-storey tower and a six-storey podium with three open-air terraces. It was designed as a nearly zero-energy building (NZEB) and complies with strict environmental standards. It also received a BREEAM “Excellent” rating for its design, with a focus on sustainability in terms of energy.

The new premises will be able to house up to 1 500 workstations, aiming to bring together EIB from decentralised rented offices. The building will provide the flexibility, efficiency and high levels of comfort demanded by today’s work patterns. It is scheduled to open its doors in 2026.

“Luxembourg is our home and it will continue to be”, said EIB President Werner Hoyer. “This new building reflects EIB’s climate commitments and underscores our main mission as the EU climate bank worldwide. It will allow us to offer a functional and eco-friendly workplace to our staff, bringing them together on a modern campus."

Minister Yuriko Backes said: “As the Minister of Finance and EIB Governor, I am honored to participate in the unveiling ceremony of the foundation stone of this new building, symbolizing our country's enduring bond with the EIB, the world's premier multilateral financial institution. This edifice not only strengthens our already excellent partnership but also underscores our shared dedication to leading global sustainability and addressing climate change.”

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment to further EU policy goals. The EIB was created by the Treaty of Rome in 1957; its headquarters were established in Luxembourg in 1968 at Place de Metz and moved to Kirchberg in 1980. (see more on our website: EIB Buildings history and architecture)

Find more information on the building project here.