In 2022, the European Investment Bank Group (European Investment Bank, European Investment Fund) signed €28.4 billion in new financing for projects in EU regions with lower per-capita income. The volume of operations in these cohesion regions are a testament to the EIB Group’s commitment to equitable growth and the convergence of living standards.

Poland was among the main beneficiaries of EIB lending in cohesion regions, which amounted to €24.8 billion in total, or 45.9% of the Bank’s lending inside the EU. The EIF signed €3.6 billion of new financing in cohesion regions, or 39% of its total investment volume. Across the EU, EIB lending supported projects with a total investment cost of €146 billion in 2022, according to the EIB Group Activity in Cohesion Regions published today.

EIB activity in cohesion regions focused on four policy areas. Some of the projects financed fell under more than one policy area:

Support for the sustainable energy and natural resources policy goal represented 30% of total EU lending, of which 55% was signed in cohesion regions (€8.8 billion). This represented 36% of lending to cohesion regions, thanks to a significant concentration of large renewable energy and electricity network projects in these regions in 2022.

Support for the sustainable cities and regions policy goal represented 27% of total EU lending, of which 53% in cohesion regions (€7.8 billion). This represented 31% of lending to cohesion regions, primarily driven by lending under the transport policy objective for safe and sustainable infrastructure as well as lending for social housing, urban development and regional development.

Support for the innovation, digital and human capital goal represented 25% of total EU lending, of which €4.6 billion (34%) was in cohesion regions. This represented 19% of lending to cohesion regions.

Lending under the SME/mid-cap finance policy goal in 2022 accounted for €9.7 billion (18%), of which €3.5 billion (36%) went to cohesion regions. This represented 14% of lending to cohesion regions.

EIB’s lending for climate action and environmental sustainability in 2022 amounted to €32.4 billion for the EU as a whole (60% of the total), whereas its lending for the same goal in cohesion regions amounted to €16.2 billion, or 66% of the total volume. This implies that cohesion regions received approximately half of the EIB’s total EU lending for climate action and environmental sustainability in 2022.

EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova commented: “As regional cohesion suffers from geopolitical uncertainty, the arrival of refugees and energy shock, cities and regions still need to transform to meet the European Union’s climate goals and bridge the digital divide. Innovation is vital to addressing these challenges. The EIB Group provides a wide range of financial and advisory tools in support of these policy objectives which have shown tangible impact.”

In addition to Poland in where €3.8 billion of cohesion financing was signed, France, with €4.8 billion, and Spain, with €4.2 billion, were the other top beneficiaries . Almost 50% of cohesion financing in Poland supported sustainable cities and regions development, while the remaining financing equally supported projects in 3 sectors: sustainable energy and natural resources, innovation, digital and human capital and support to SMEs and Mid-Caps.

EIB Vice-President prof. Teresa Czerwińska said: “Poland continues its transition towards greener and climate-friendly economy and cohesion financing plays here and important role. Thanks to it, Polish cities and regions become less polluted, they transform to modern living areas and the energy sector is accelerating its transformation. The EIB Group is committed to invest in cohesion regions and to support sustainable and inclusive growth across the European Union.”