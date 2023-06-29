© EPTA

With EIB support, Epta will design more proficient and competitive solutions for refrigeration, improving its energy efficiency and thus helping to reduce food waste.

Investments in line with the principles of Industry 4.0 and/or related to the industrial internet of things are also planned.

This is the second operation signed by the EIB and Epta, bringing total financing to €110 million.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €50 million in financing to support the innovation and digitalisation strategy of Epta, an independent global player specialising in commercial refrigeration for the retail, food and beverage, and hotel and catering sectors, in order to make the company more competitive and reduce its environmental footprint. The investments will be made chiefly in the company's facilities in Limana, in the province of Belluno, and, to a lesser extent, in Hendaye (France). Since 2019, the EU bank has financed Epta to the tune of €110 million via two operations.

The EIB’s backing will help Epta to boost its future capacity and production efficiency, so enabling it to develop increasingly innovative, digital and sustainable products and services for its customers. One of the key objectives of this support from the EIB, as the European Union’s climate bank, is to deliver positive environmental effects. Thanks to investments in new technologies and digitalisation, Epta will improve the production processes and environmental footprint of its customers, supporting them in the energy transition and helping to reduce food waste.

Specifically, the funds made available by the EIB will contribute to the development of new, more efficient, sustainable products containing a high percentage of recovered materials, which will be easier to recycle at the end of their life. In addition, these products will use natural refrigerant fluids, thus helping their customers to improve their environmental sustainability in line with the requirements of the F-gas Directive. The company’s digitalisation strategy involves the development of cutting-edge software and hardware for applications that are Industry 4.0-compliant and/or associated with the industrial internet of things. This will serve to increase Epta's productivity, flexibility and standardisation and help reduce costs.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti said: “The EIB’s support will enable Epta to develop advanced, sustainable solutions in the field of commercial refrigeration, contributing to the transition to an increasingly green economy. The EIB is committed to promoting investments that will have a positive impact on the environment and promote job creation, and this project is an excellent example of our mission.”

Chairman and CEO of Epta Marco Nocivelli said: “I am delighted to announce the turning of a new page in the history of Epta’s collaboration with the EIB. This new financing provides a major boost as we continue our growth, based on a strategy driven by innovation and digitalisation, and will enable us to keep working to improve the energy efficiency of our refrigeration solutions, making them more competitive and significantly reducing their environmental impact. At Epta, we are committed to shaping a sustainable future for the refrigeration industry and this partnership with the EIB is a significant step towards achieving this goal. Together, we will continue to promote innovation, efficiency and environmental protection in our sector and the growth of the regions in which we operate.

Background information

European Investment Bank (EIB)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) finances projects in four priority areas: infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Between 2019 and 2022, the EIB Group provided €45 billion in financing for projects in Italy.

Epta: Advanced solutions for your store.

Epta is an independent global player specialising in commercial refrigeration which operates worldwide through its brands Costan (1946), Bonnet Névé (1930), Eurocryor (1991), Misa (1969), Iarp (1983) and Kysor Warren (1882). Epta is positioned on the domestic and international market as a partner that can produce and market complete refrigeration systems thanks to the integration of specific product lines such as: traditional refrigerated cabinets; positive temperature vertical and semi-vertical cabinets; negative temperature vertical and horizontal cabinets and counters; plug-in counters for the retail, food and beverage, and hotel and catering sectors; medium and high-power units; cold rooms; and a comprehensive portfolio of pre- and after-sales services.

Headquartered in Milan, with over 6 000 employees, it has a number of production facilities both in Italy and abroad, and a broad technical and commercial presence worldwide with more than 40 sites across the globe.