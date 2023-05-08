EIB Global delegation led by Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova visited Pristina to discuss cooperation opportunities aiming to strengthen connectivity, energy security and the private sector in Kosovo.

The EIB Vice-President attended the Vienna Economic Forum, underlining the importance of supportive infrastructure, partnerships and financing instruments to tackle the climate, energy, health and food crises.

Since 2020, EIB Global has unlocked €108.8 million for Kosovo to improve rail connectivity, increase small businesses’ access to finance and improve wastewater infrastructure.

During the visit of an EIB Global delegation to Pristina, European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova reaffirmed the EU bank’s commitment to supporting Kosovo* in line with EU priorities and the objectives of the EU Global Gateway strategy. At the core of the Bank’s effort is the acceleration of the green transition, sustainable connectivity and digital transformation.

The EIB Vice-President held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Minister of Finance, Labour and Transfers Hekuran Murati and the Head of EU Office in Kosovo Tomáš Szunyog to discuss how the Bank can contribute towards a more resilient economy via EIB Global, its arm focusing on activities outside the European Union. She underlined support for the development of sustainable transport infrastructure, renewable energy projects, water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as resilient education and health systems.

EIB Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova, who is responsible for the Western Balkans, said: “Our role in the Western Balkans is to help regional economies grow and adapt to a new normal where uncertainty has become the only certainty. Through our financing, we support key infrastructure investments that contribute to sustainable economic growth through enhanced connectivity, integrating Kosovo into the regional and EU economic landscape. Thanks to the application of the highest EU environmental, climate and social standards to every project, the Bank creates added value for people, the environment and the economy.”

In 2022, EIB Global provided €2.1 million in grants in the form of technical assistance to get new projects off the ground in the areas of energy efficiency in the heating sector and the higher education. More recently, the EU bank provided a €38 million loan for the rehabilitation of the 148 km Route 10 railway line, bringing financial support for the modernisation of Kosovo’s railways to €80 million. Going forward, the Bank intends to contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy by supporting the development of a 100 MW solar power plant in the Obiliq area, as well as to strengthening connectivity by supporting sustainable transport infrastructure.

“As the EU climate bank, we stand ready to help Kosovo transition to an inclusive growth model by creating employment, ensuring the protection and sustainable use of natural resources and building resilience to climate risks. To achieve this, we are working closely with the European Commission under its Global Gateway strategy, as well as with other financing partners. Through our dedicated branch, we aim to ensure the region reaps these opportunities by providing expertise for the preparation of projects eligible for these funds.”

Since 2020, the EIB has unlocked €108.8 million under the Team Europe initiative to facilitate Kosovo’s social and economic recovery. The funds were allocated to the railway sector, small and medium enterprises, and the construction of wastewater plants in Mitrovica and Gjilan.

Minister of Finance, Labour and Transfers Hekuran Murati said: “We are highly praising cooperation between Kosovo and the EIB, as one of the leading development partners of the country. There is a need to further increase cooperation in key sectors such as energy, transport, health, environment and education to improve the quality of life for Kosovo’s citizens, as well as to enable Kosovo’s prospects towards its EU future.”

EU Ambassador in Kosovo Tomáš Szunyog stated: “Joint financial support to the development of Kosovo through EIB's loans, the EU's Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance and Western Balkans Investment Fund grants is producing concrete results in Kosovo in improving the everyday lives of its population. Rail and road infrastructure, health care, digital connectivity and water management are only some of the areas in which we are supporting Kosovo, while we also keep contributing to the modernization of education and the provision of administrative services, and very importantly, to Kosovo's energy efficiency and the transition to sustainable and green energy sources during the times of energy crisis.”

During her visit, Vice-President Pavlova attended the Vienna Economic Forum organised under the patronage of Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, noting that “global growth needs to be built on solid ground, addressing and anticipating long-term challenges while creating supportive infrastructure, partnerships and instruments to tackle the climate, energy, health and food crises.”

