Stakeholders discussed climate action, environmental protection, development finance and human rights

NGO, indigenous rights, environmental, development and heritage groups met EIB Board of Directors and Management Committee

EIB highlighted importance of dialogue to enhance investment impact

The European Investment Bank on 2 May hosted representatives of civil society groups to discuss how the Bank can better respond to global challenges from climate change and environmental degradation to poverty and conflicts.

The meeting at the EIB’s Luxembourg headquarters brought together representatives from civil society, environmental groups and development experts, especially to discuss the work of EIB Global, the Bank’s dedicated arm for development. Also on the agenda, the EIB’s approach in addressing the climate and environmental emergencies and in supporting high-impact investment that helps to deliver the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“The European Investment Bank greatly values the close cooperation and continued engagement with civil society to increase our impact as the EU Bank. Yesterday’s in-depth discussions between the EIB’s Board of Directors and representatives of civil society organisations build on regular policy dialogue. Exchanging experience and insight is vital to make sure that the projects we finance answer the needs in the different countries where we operate.” said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

This event is a key pillar of the Bank’s stakeholder engagement and Transparency Policy. Since 2011, these seminars provide an invaluable opportunity for civil society representatives and the Bank’s leadership and governing bodies to have a frank, open and constructive exchange.

The civil society meeting followed recent engagement with stakeholders during public consultations to guide future EIB financing for transport, energy and more effective use of the Bank’s environmental and social sustainability standards.

Last year the EIB Group provided €72 billion for new investment across Europe and around the world.