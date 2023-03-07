©Engin Akyurt/ Unsplash

The European Investment Bank renews its partnership with Brabant Water in support of high-quality, safe drinking water in the Netherlands.

Works to renew and extend water treatment plants and distribution networks to benefit over 2.5 million people in Brabant Water’s service area.

Financing aims to ensure supply security amid climate change and maintain service quality at current high standards.

Brabant Water and the European Investment Bank Group have renewed their partnership dating back to 2016 by signing a loan agreement of up to €200 million. The funds will cover part of Brabant Water’s 2022-2026 investment programme for production and distribution facilities. Brabant Water is the second largest water supply company in the Netherlands, operating in the province of North Brabant and serving some 2.5 million people. The programme mainly involves upgrading groundwater treatment facilities and rehabilitating and extending distribution pipes to maintain the water quality at the current high standards.

“Most people do not realise how much maintenance and upkeep goes into the very high-quality drinking water the Netherlands has,” said EIB Vice-President Kris Peeters. “Now that the effects of climate change are beginning to be felt, the production of clean and reliably safe drinking water will only become more important. We’re happy to support Brabant Water in continuing to deliver this to the people in its catchment area.”

Rob van Dongen, chief executive officer of Brabant Water, said: “Brabant Water is pleased that the agreement has secured financing for future investments — investments necessary to meet future quantitative and qualitative challenges.”

The objective of the investment plan is to enhance the reliability and efficiency of Brabant’s water supply services by upgrading and extending water supply and distribution systems. It also seeks to improve the quality of drinking water supply by renewing existing groundwater treatment facilities and increasing their capacity. This is the third financing agreement between the EIB and Brabant Water.

Brabant Water is the second largest drinking water company in the Netherlands. Its service area includes all municipalities in North Brabant itself, located in the south-eastern part of the Netherlands, and the municipality of Tholen in the neighbouring province of Zeeland.

Background information:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) issues long-term loans on behalf of the European Union. The Bank is owned directly by the EU Member States — the Netherlands owns 5.2% of its shares. This enables the EIB to provide long-term financing for sound investments that contribute to the European Union’s policy goals. The EIB made just nearly €1,2 billion in loans available for projects in the Netherlands in 2022.

