EIB awarded EDGE Move and EDGEplus certifications, demonstrating solid progress towards gender and intersectional equity

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has progressed to the second level of the Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) certification and obtained the EDGEplus certification. The Move level recognises the significant progress made by the EIB in the area of gender equity since its previous assessment, while the EDGEplus certification acknowledges the Bank’s commitment to analysing intersectional issues between gender and other dimensions of diversity.
EDGE is the leading global assessment and business certification for gender and intersectional equity, helping organisations measure and accelerate gender equity.
“At the EIB, we are convinced that diversity and inclusion in our business operations and in our workplace drive higher performance, greater innovation and engagement. Receiving the next level of EDGE certification — EDGE Move — is an acknowledgement of our efforts and an encouragement to do even better in the future. Also, through the EDGEplus certification, we see recognised our responsibility to create an environment where everyone can thrive.” said EIB President Werner Hoyer.
“We are proud to see the European Investment Bank reach the second level of certification — EDGE Move. The EIB is the first European institution to obtain an EDGEplus certification demonstrating its commitment to fostering a more inclusive and fair workplace, putting forward the European Union’s values and principles for a truly diverse society,” added Founder of the EDGE Certified Foundation Aniela Unguresan.
The re-certification at EDGE Move level recognises the EIB’s improvements in gender representation across all levels of its workforce and progress regarding the effectiveness of its policies and practices. The EDGEplus certification confirms the commitment of the EIB to analysing intersectional issues between gender and race and ethnicity, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, nationality, and working with a disability or being neurodivergent.
The EDGE certification process involves a rigorous third-party review of representation across the talent pipeline, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices, and inclusiveness of an organisation’s culture. Following this second EDGE certification, the EIB will continue to reinforce its commitment to gender and intersectional equity.
Background information
About the European Investment Bank
To improve the impact of its activities on women and girls, the EIB has adopted a Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment and a Gender Action Plan with the aim of embedding gender equality and, in particular, women’s economic empowerment in the EIB’s business model covering its lending, blending and advising work within and outside the European Union.
The EIB is also committed to driving gender equality in the workplace. The EU bank champions diversity and inclusion not only because of the undeniable business benefits they bring, but also because of their power to enrich the working environment for all staff.
About the EDGE certification
EDGE is the leading global assessment and business certification for gender and intersectional equity. EDGE certification involves a rigorous third-party review of representation across the pipeline, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices, and inclusiveness of an organisation’s culture. As an integral part of the assessment, statistical data are analysed, policies and practices are reviewed and employees’ experiences of career development opportunities in the current workplace are accounted for. Depending on the specific results of each organisation, an action plan is formulated, and firm commitments are made towards its implementation.
EDGE certification meets organisations where they are in their gender balance journey (EDGE) and in their intersectional equity journey (EDGEplus) through its three levels of certification: Assess, Move and Lead. A certification at the EDGE Assess level recognises commitment, one at the EDGE Move level showcases progress and a certification at the EDGE Lead level celebrates success in fostering gender-equitable workplaces. An EDGEplus certification further recognises an organisation’s commitment to analysing intersectional issues between gender and one or several of the following additional dimensions: gender identity, race/ethnicity, LGBTQI+, working with a disability, nationality and age.
EDGE certification is built around the independent third-party certification of data and information and is distinguished by its rigour and focus on impact. Granted by one of the EDGE-accredited independent third-party certification bodies (SGS, Intertek or FloCert), it remains valid for a period of two years. EDGE’s current customer base consists of over 200 large organisations in 50 countries across five continents, representing 30 different industries.