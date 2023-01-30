EIB awarded EDGE Move and EDGEplus certifications, demonstrating solid progress towards gender and intersectional equity

© Shutterstock

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has progressed to the second level of the Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) certification and obtained the EDGEplus certification. The Move level recognises the significant progress made by the EIB in the area of gender equity since its previous assessment, while the EDGEplus certification acknowledges the Bank’s commitment to analysing intersectional issues between gender and other dimensions of diversity.

EDGE is the leading global assessment and business certification for gender and intersectional equity, helping organisations measure and accelerate gender equity.

“At the EIB, we are convinced that diversity and inclusion in our business operations and in our workplace drive higher performance, greater innovation and engagement. Receiving the next level of EDGE certification — EDGE Move — is an acknowledgement of our efforts and an encouragement to do even better in the future. Also, through the EDGEplus certification, we see recognised our responsibility to create an environment where everyone can thrive.” said EIB President Werner Hoyer.

“We are proud to see the European Investment Bank reach the second level of certification — EDGE Move. The EIB is the first European institution to obtain an EDGEplus certification demonstrating its commitment to fostering a more inclusive and fair workplace, putting forward the European Union’s values and principles for a truly diverse society,” added Founder of the EDGE Certified Foundation Aniela Unguresan.

The re-certification at EDGE Move level recognises the EIB’s improvements in gender representation across all levels of its workforce and progress regarding the effectiveness of its policies and practices. The EDGEplus certification confirms the commitment of the EIB to analysing intersectional issues between gender and race and ethnicity, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, nationality, and working with a disability or being neurodivergent.

The EDGE certification process involves a rigorous third-party review of representation across the talent pipeline, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices, and inclusiveness of an organisation’s culture. Following this second EDGE certification, the EIB will continue to reinforce its commitment to gender and intersectional equity.