© Getty

64% believe that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences should provide an impetus to accelerate the green transition

86% say that if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

61% want polluting activities, such as air travel and SUVs to be taxed more heavily to account for their environmental cost

These are some of the results from the latest yearly Climate Survey conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer of extreme marked by record heatwaves and droughts, The Irish people have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the urgency to act.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While Covid-19 was considered the number one challenge facing the Irish people last year, concerns over inflation now dominate, with 80% citing it as their top concern.

Meanwhile, 71% of Irish people now say they feel the effects of climate change on their daily lives.

86% of the Irish say that if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same another 86% feel that government is too slow in acting, and only 31% think that Ireland will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and green transition

Nearly two-thirds of Irish people (64%) say that the war in Ukraine and its consequences on the price of oil and gas should provide an impetus to accelerate the green transition (close to the EU average of 66%).