68% are in favour of heavily taxing highly polluting goods and services such as sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and air transport.

63% are in favour of indexing energy prices to the level of consumption per household.

These are some of the results from the latest yearly Climate Survey conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, French people have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the need for urgent action.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the number one challenge for French people last year, concerns over inflation now predominate, with 52% citing it as their top concern, compared with 36% across the rest of the European Union.

Concerns over climate change come right after inflation and are increasing rapidly (47% now consider it to be the biggest challenge compared with 39% in 2021; an increase of 8 percentage points). This figure is particularly high among French people aged 65 and over (58%, up 15 percentage points from 2021). In addition, 80% of French people now say they feel the effects of climate change on their daily lives (an increase of 9 percentage points compared with 2021).

89% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same time, 87% feel that the government is reacting too slowly, and only 39% think that France will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and green transition

Most French people (71%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences on the prices of oil and gas should accelerate the green transition (compared with the European average of 66%).