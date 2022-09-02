A delegation from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, led by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti, will make a two-day visit to Malta early next week to strengthen cooperation with public and private partners, announce new financing for the telecom sector, and launch the InvestEU programme in the country.

This will be the first high-level visit to Malta by Gelsomina Vigliotti since her appointment as EIB vice-president in October 2021.

“The EU bank has supported economic growth in Malta since 1979, providing more than €710 million for energy, water, telecom, infrastructure and private sector investment. My colleagues and I are looking forward to discussing additional financial opportunities for both the private and public sectors to strengthen the EIB’s engagement in the country further,” said Vigliotti.

5 September (12:30-13:30 CET): Unveiling crucial support for the telecom sector in Malta

The EIB will announce its commitment to support the telecom sector in Malta, , backing the rollout of state-of-the-art 5G mobile infrastructure and the acceleration of high-speed network connectivity in the country.

The signature event will take place on 5 September at 12:30 pm at the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Valletta, Malta.

5 September (14:00-17:00 CET): Financing the Transition to a Carbon-Neutral Economy conference, organised by the Central Bank of Malta and the EIB

EIB Vice-President Vigliotti, EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella, and EIB Director for Operations Gilles Badot will be speaking at the Financing the Transition to a Carbon-Neutral Economy conference, organised by the Central Bank of Malta together with the EU bank. The conference will focus on investment needs and priorities for Malta following the COVID-19 pandemic and how the structural adjustment of the economy in the green and digital transition can make the country more resilient to current and future shocks.

6 September (09:00-13:00 CET): Launch of the InvestEU programme in the country

The Representation of the European Commission in Malta and the EIB Group are pleased to launch the InvestEU programme in Valletta on 6 September 2022. InvestEU, the new European flagship programme to support investments in the European Union, provides the EU with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds to support a sustainable recovery. It will also help mobilise private investments for EU policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) finances projects in four priority areas: infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).