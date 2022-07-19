EIB finances energy efficiency and earthquake resilience upgrades of kindergarten 49 in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan

Upgrades are part of the €15 million Yerevan energy efficiency project, supported by the EIB, the E5P, the Green Climate Fund (GCF) via UNDP, and the Municipality of Yerevan

Yerevan energy efficiency project will allow the city to upgrade about 60 kindergartens, making them safer and more enjoyable for children and staff and enabling considerable energy savings for the city administration

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, and the city of Yerevan today announced the completion of earthquake safety and energy efficiency upgrades at kindergarten 49 in the Armenian capital, implemented under the Yerevan energy efficiency project.

Upgrade works on the kindergarten included the insulation of walls, the retrofitting of buildings with new windows and doors, and improvements to heating, cooling and ventilation systems, all to reduce wasted energy and improve the comfort and safety of staff and children. The works also improved the seismic stability of the kindergarten by reinforcing staircases to increase resilience to earthquakes. The kindergarten was also adapted for people with limited mobility, improving the social inclusion of children and staff with disabilities.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Armenia HE Andrea Wiktorin, the Head of the EIB Regional Representation for the South Caucasus Maciej Czura, and the Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan welcomed children and staff to their safer and energy-efficient renovated kindergarten today.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska said: “Partnership between the European Union and Armenia directly translates into a better quality of life for all Armenians — this time the youngest and the most vulnerable. This partnership between Yerevan, Team Europe and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) also translates into a safer, green and sustainable Armenia, and I am very happy to see the EIB supporting and contributing to this goal. Children and their teachers will now be able to enjoy modern kindergartens, and have a much safer childhood and a more inspiring working environment. At the same time, Yerevan will be able to reduce CO 2 emissions and make significant savings from reduced energy usage. This is an economic but also environmental benefit that the EIB, as the EU climate bank, is more than happy to help generate for Armenia and the world.”

The Head of the EIB Regional Representation for the South Caucasus Maciej Czura said: “We are delighted to welcome children and their teachers into a newly renovated, safer and more inclusive kindergarten 49. This project is a good example of the efficient cooperation between Team Europe, Armenia and UNDP oriented towards the social and economic growth of Armenia, and of the long-term partnership between the EIB, the Municipality of Yerevan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia. We look forward to the progressive implementation of this important project and to scaling it up in the context of the European Union’s Economic and Investment Plan for Armenia. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the children and staff of kindergarten 49 every success in their new safer and greener building.”

The EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin said: “The E5P project combines comprehensive energy efficiency, structural and accessibility improvements in kindergartens with the integration of renewable energy sources. The public domain can therefore set an example for wider society in turning to energy-saving measures. At the same time, kindergarten renovations contribute to the enhanced resilience, reduced energy intensity, and inclusivity of the public service sector.”

The Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan said: “I am glad to hand over into operation kindergarten 49, for which construction work began in December 2020 and included the seismic strengthening of the building and the renovation and implementation of energy-efficient measures. Together with our partners — the European Union, the European Investment Bank, the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership Fund and the Green Climate Fund — we are improving and modernising urban infrastructure. The Municipality of Yerevan highly appreciates the projects being implemented with the financial support of the European Investment Bank and the European Union. The cooperation in various fields of the urban economy is important for the development of the Yerevan community.”

The Yerevan energy efficiency project benefits from a €15 million investment from the EIB and the multi-donor Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) fund, improving the energy efficiency, seismic stability and sanitary conditions of about 60 kindergartens in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. The project will improve the quality of life of over 1 million people living in Yerevan by creating safer and economically sustainable kindergartens and reducing the city’s carbon footprint.

Background information

About EIB Global:

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.

https://twitter.com/EIBGlobal

https://www.linkedin.com/company/eib-global/

About the EIB in Armenia:

Since the start of the activity in Armenia in 2010, the EIB has provided a total of €414 million to accelerate the country’s economic and social development. This EIB support has gone to local small and medium enterprises, infrastructure development through the rehabilitation of water and sanitation supply services, road improvements, and energy transmission lines.

About the E5P:

The Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) is a multi-donor, multi-agency fund initiated during the Swedish Presidency of the European Union in 2009. It aims to support high-impact energy efficiency and environmental projects in the Eastern Partnership countries. The E5P merges financial contributions of almost €250 million from the European Union and a group of over 24 countries. The European Union is the largest contributor, having pledged €94.4 million, while Sweden is the largest bilateral contributor with €66 million. The E5P fund in Armenia is supporting priority infrastructure projects for public buildings, solid waste management, street lighting and public transport.