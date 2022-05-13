The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) are pleased to host the 2022 Global Gender Summit of the Multilateral Development Banks (MDB) Working Group on Gender (WGG).

The Summit will take place from 16-19 May 2022 in Cairo, Egypt - in a hybrid format - under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation, the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, and Egypt’s National Council for Women.

As we move forward to recover from the social and economic disruptions experienced over the past two years, the 2022 Global Gender Summit will bring together sector leaders, experts, policy makers, development practitioners and other stakeholders to reflect on the theme “Building Back Better: Advancing Gender Equality for a More Resilient Future”.

Speakers include Her Excellency Dr. Hala El-Said (Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development), Her Excellency Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat (Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation), Dr. Maya Morsy (President of Egypt’s National Council for Women), Mr. Ambroise Fayolle (Vice President of the European Investment Bank), and Dr. Mansur Muhtar (Vice President Operations of the Islamic Development Bank).

Her Excellency Dr. Hala El-Said, Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, said: “We are all witnessing the rapid economic, social, and environmental changes that the world is going through that impose more challenges and burdens, and negatively affect the efforts made by countries to empower women economic empowerment. Hence, the importance of intensifying attention to issues of women's empowerment in all fields comes within the framework of strengthening the pillars of achieving SDG 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls Egypt was the first country in the world to issue a “Policy Paper on Rapid Response to the Situation of Women During the Outbreak of Covid-19” to follow up on the effects of the pandemic on women and girls, and to develop a gender-sensitive response. This paper focused on several pillars: the most important of which is the emphasis on the necessity of integrating women into decision-making during the crisis management process to improve health security monitoring mechanisms, health detection and prevention, and launching initiatives that support women’s economic participation, where support has been provided to informal workers, including women through bonuses and an advantage card 40% of the beneficiaries were women.”

Her Excellency Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, said: “The last few decades have witnessed substantial improvements on the gender equality front. Today, we capitalize on this momentum by pushing gender equality not merely as a thematic issue, but by transforming the system from the inside out, to embody inclusive, actionable and informed policies guided by women’s realities. Evidence has shown that women’s economic role is “macro-critical”, with estimates that closing the gender employment gap could increase GDP by an average of 35%, emphasising that the participation of women in the labor force is an imperative investment in a sustainable, green transition. In light of Egypt hosting COP27 this year, amplifying the voices of women and girls, as agents of change, at the heart of the climate agenda, is thus an integral ingredient for sustainable development.”

Dr. Maya Morsi, President of the National Council for Women, said: "It is my great pleasure to organize this Summit in close cooperation with our partners. It will highlight important issues on the local, regional and global level. This comes in light of the repercussions of global crises that have caused the deterioration of economic conditions worldwide and greatly affected the status of women and their participation in the labor market, which puts us in front of a great challenge to work on integrating women into the labor market and overcoming the obstacles they face, in addition to the dilemma of climate change and its repercussions on different countries of the world, and the role of women in confronting them. The Summit will address issues in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Egyptian Women 2030, launched by H.E. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in 2017, stemming from Egypt's 2030 vision of sustainable development goals”. She added: "Egyptian women currently live their golden age in the light of the attention and appreciation they receive from all organs of the State. Political leadership is particularly supporting the empowerment of women in all fields, believing in their role and status as active and essential partners in Egypt's direction towards achieving the goals of sustainable development and building a society based on equality and social justice for all."

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, said: “Today’s climate and development challenges require more than ever the involvement of all to ensure an inclusive and green transition. This means a greater participation of women in every sector of the economy, including in crucial leadership positions. With gender equality being at the heart of EIB’s mission, we are proud to chair the MDB Working Group on Gender and to host the MDB Gender Summit under the auspices of the Egyptian Government. This summit, designed with our fellow Multilateral Development Banks, will share concrete solutions to build a sustainable and gender-resilient future that will feed into the Finance in Common Summit and COP27 discussions.”

IsDB Vice President, Dr. Mansur Muhtar, said: "At this critical juncture of human history, and as we aim to build back better as well as create a future we all want, inclusive recovery is indispensable. This requires a new way of thinking and a renewed commitment to respond to the complex social and economic dynamics in a bid to build a more inclusive, resilient future. Among the most profound revelations are the sharp gender-based disparities which persist, making women vulnerable in the home, in the labour market and on the planet. For these reasons we are delighted to co-host the 2022 MDBs Global Gender Summit, along with the European Investment Bank, to deepen our collective understanding of key topics that are impacting women and present solutions to give women greater self-determination as well as promote their full participation and leadership in the context of employment, climate change, and digitalization. We are grateful to the Egyptian Government for hosting this important event and highly value the collective efforts of our fellow Multilateral Development Banks and partners, without which this event would not have been possible".

Supported by a group of 11 Multilateral Development Banks[1], the Summit aims to serve as a platform to facilitate exchange of experiences, ideas and good practices in order to meet current challenges affecting the gender equality agenda globally.

The three-day Summit will focus on three gender topics: employment and the care economy; climate change; and digitalization. This will also pave the way towards the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27) hosted by the Egyptian Government later this year.

Background information

About the EIB

The EIB supports projects and investments empowering women across the world in line with its Gender Action Plan. Importantly, through its Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-25, the EIB is committed to invest more strategically in projects that simultaneously support the green transition, environmental sustainability and gender equality.

In the workplace, the EU bank champions diversity and inclusion not only because of the undeniable business benefits they bring, but also because of their power to enrich the working environment for all staff. More information: The EIB gender equality initiatives

About IsDB

Rated AAA by the major rating agencies, the Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank that has been working for over 47 years to improve the lives of the communities it serves by delivering impact at scale. The Bank brings together 57-Member Countries across four continents, touching the lives of 1 in 5 of the world population. Its mission is to equip people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale, putting the infrastructure in place enabling them to fulfill their potential. Headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, IsDB has regional hubs and centers of excellence in 11 of its Member Countries. Over the years, the Bank has evolved from a single entity into a group comprising five entities: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) tasked with research and training, the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment, and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Since its inception, the IsDB Group has put women empowerment at the heart of its core operations and programs and has been proactively pursuing the creation of equal opportunities as a means to reduce poverty and improve lives and livelihoods in its member countries and beyond. The Bank’s updated strategy amplifies support for women and youth even further as a cross-cutting pillar devised to ensure the achievement of the global goals.

[1] The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), IDB Invest, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the World Bank (WB).