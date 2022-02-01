The second part of the 2021-2022 EIB Climate Survey explores people’s views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The results from this release focus on citizens’ individual behaviour and the actions they are taking to combat climate change.
- 62% of Latvians feel they are doing all they can to fight climate change in their daily lives, but the majority believe that their compatriots are not doing the same
- 56% of Latvian car buyers say they will pick either a hybrid or electric car the next time they purchase a vehicle, while 44% would still opt for a petrol or diesel car
- 64% of Latvians say they consider climate change when choosing a holiday destination
- 58% of young Latvians consider climate change when looking for a job
- 66% of young Latvians already buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones
These are some of the results from the second release of the 2021-2022 Climate Survey published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.
Climate protection versus flying for holidays
64% of Latvians say they consider climate change when choosing their holiday destination. This concern is stronger amongst people younger than 30 (66%). However, half of young people (54%, compared to 32% for people aged 30-64 and 17% for people aged 65 and above) say they will fly for their summer holidays in 2022. More than one-third of them (36%, compared to 20% for people aged 30-64 and 10% for people aged 65 and above) say they will fly to a faraway destination.
Hybrid or electric cars only slightly more sought after than petrol/diesel vehicles
When asked about future car purchases, 56% of Latvian car buyers say they will purchase either a hybrid or electric car. This figure is 12 points higher than the percentage of Latvians who said they would buy a diesel or petrol vehicle (44%). More specifically, 34% of would opt for a hybrid vehicle and 22% would choose an electric vehicle.
Latvian car buyers older than 65 are particularly interested in buying a hybrid vehicle (42%), while people aged 15-29 are still far more likely to buy a petrol or diesel vehicle (53%). This figure is 15 points higher than the figure for people older than 65 (38% of them say they would buy a petrol or diesel vehicle). Hybrid vehicles would be the second choice for Latvians aged 30-64 (40%), similar to their top preference for a petrol or diesel car (42%). The interest in electric cars is noticeable amongst people younger than 30 (34% of Latvians aged 15-29 would opt for an electric vehicle). This figure is far greater than the figures for older age groups (only 18% of people aged 30-64 and 20% of Latvians older than 65 would choose an electric vehicle).
Meanwhile, 20% of the overall Latvian population say they do not have a vehicle now and are not planning to buy one (seven points above the EU average).
With 56% of Latvian car buyers saying they would opt for a hybrid or electric vehicle, Latvians seem much less inclined to switch to new car technologies compared to Lithuanians (73%) and Estonians (65%).
More specifically, Latvian car buyers seem less inclined to choose hybrid vehicles, with 34% of them stating their next car will have this type of engine, compared to Estonians (47%) and Lithuanians (41%).
Latvian car buyers appear to be slightly more inclined to buy an electric car (22%) compared to Estonians (18%), while Lithuanians (32%) seem to find electric cars more attractive.
In general, European car buyers tend to favour hybrid vehicles (39%), while petrol or diesel vehicles are ranked second (33%) and electric cars come third (28% state they would purchase an electric car). While Chinese car buyers are the most inclined to buy an electric car (44%), Americans would opt first for a hybrid vehicle (38%), followed by a petrol or diesel vehicle (33%), then an electric car (29%).
Shopping for clothes, choosing a job, deciding on a bank: how climate considerations affect people’s decisions
54% of Latvians say they buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones (12 points above the European average). Women are more likely to do so than men (61% for women vs. 46% for men).
45% of Latvian people consider climate change when searching for a job. This is particularly the case for 15-29 year-olds: 58% of them take climate change into consideration when job hunting, compared to 45% for people aged 30-64 (13 points lower).
Overall, 50% of Latvian people consider climate change when they choose their bank or invest their savings.
EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros said: “Despite some clear generational gaps, Latvian people are increasingly adapting their mobility and consumption habits in a more sustainable manner to tackle climate change. These shifts in individual behaviour show that people of all ages are willing to make stronger commitments in their daily lives to help mitigate the climate crisis. These intentions were voiced during COP26 and are a clear indicator of support for our efforts to foster the green transition. As the EU climate bank, one of the EIB’s key roles is to finance innovative projects that focus on electric mobility as well as other sustainable mobility solutions that help build a decarbonised future for all.”
Download the Excel spreadsheet with the raw data for all 30 countries surveyed here. Please click here to access an EIB webpage presenting key findings of the EIB Climate Survey IV.
Background information
About the EIB Climate Survey
The European Investment Bank has launched the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA, the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 30 000 respondents participated in the survey between 26 August and 22 September 2021, with a representative panel for each of the 30 countries polled.
About the European Investment Bank
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond. The European Investment Bank is active in around 160 countries and is the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects. The EIB Group has recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have also been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.
About BVA
BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.