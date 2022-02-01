The second part of the 2021-2022 EIB Climate Survey explores people’s views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The results from this release focus on citizens’ individual behaviour and the actions they are taking to combat climate change.
- 77% of Finns feel they are doing all they can to fight climate change in their daily lives, but 44% believe that their compatriots are not doing the same
- 63% of Finnish car buyers say they will either pick a hybrid or electric car the next time they purchase a vehicle, while 37% would still opt for a petrol or diesel car
- 65% of Finnish people say they consider climate change when choosing a holiday destination
- 56% of young Finns consider climate change when looking for a job
- 68% of young Finns already buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones
These are some of the results from the second release of the 2021-2022 Climate Survey published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.
Climate protection versus flying for holidays
65% of Finnish people say they consider climate change when choosing their holiday destination. This concern is even stronger amongst people younger than 30 (71%). However, more than half of young people (51%, compared to 37% for people aged 30-64 and 27% for people aged 65 and above) say they will fly for their summer holidays in 2022. More than one-quarter of them (27%, compared to 20% for people aged 30-64 and 15% for people aged 65 and above) say they will fly to a faraway destination.
Purchases of hybrid and electric cars could soon overtake purchases of petrol or diesel cars
When asked about future car purchases, 63% of Finnish car buyers say they will purchase either a hybrid or electric car. This figure is 26 points higher than the percentage of Finns who say they would buy a diesel or petrol vehicle (37%). More specifically, 38% of respondents would purchase a hybrid vehicle and 25% would opt for an electric vehicle.
While all age groups of Finnish car buyers are similarly inclined to choose a petrol or diesel car (35% for Finns aged 15-29, 37% for people aged 30-64 and 37% of respondents older than 65), electric vehicles are much more popular with younger car buyers: 35% of Finns aged 15-29 would buy one, compared to 24% of respondents aged 30-64 and 20% of people older than 65. Meanwhile, hybrid cars seem most popular among Finns older than 65: 43% of older car buyers would opt for a hybrid, compared to 39% of people aged 30-64 and 30% of respondents aged 15-29.
Meanwhile, 18% of the overall Finnish population say they do not have a vehicle now and are not planning to buy one (five points above the EU average).
With 63% of Finnish car buyers saying they would opt for a hybrid or electric vehicle, Finns seem more inclined to switch to new car technologies compared to Germans (52%), but less inclined than Swedes (69%).
More specifically, regarding hybrid cars, Finnish car buyers (38%), like Swedes (38%), seem more inclined than Germans (28%) to choose such vehicles.
Finnish and German car buyers share similar views regarding electric cars: 25% of Finns would be inclined to opt for an electric car, compared to 23% of Germans. However, Swedes appear to find electric cars more attractive (31%).
In general, European car buyers tend to favour hybrid vehicles (39%), while petrol or diesel vehicles are ranked second (33%) and electric cars come third (28% state they would purchase an electric car). While Chinese car buyers are the most inclined to buy an electric car (44%), Americans would opt first for a hybrid vehicle (38%), followed by a petrol or diesel vehicle (33%), then an electric car (29%).
Shopping for clothes, choosing a job, deciding on a bank: how climate considerations affect people’s decisions
55% of Finns say they buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones (13 points above the EU average). Women are more likely to do so than men (67% for women vs. 42% for men).
39% of Finnish people consider climate change when searching for a job. This is particularly the case for 15-29 year-olds: 56% of them take climate change into consideration when job hunting, compared to 36% for people aged 30-64 (20 points lower).
Overall, 43% of Finnish people consider climate change when they choose their bank or invest their savings.
EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros said: “Despite some clear generational gaps, Finnish people are increasingly adapting their mobility and consumption habits in a more sustainable manner to tackle climate change. These shifts in individual behaviour show that people of all ages are willing to make stronger commitments in their daily lives to help mitigate the climate crisis. These intentions were voiced during COP26 and are a clear indicator of support for our efforts to foster the green transition. As the EU climate bank, one of the EIB’s key roles is to finance innovative projects that focus on electric mobility as well as other sustainable mobility solutions that help build a decarbonised future for all.”
Download the Excel spreadsheet with the raw data for all 30 countries surveyed here. Please click here to access an EIB webpage presenting key findings of the EIB Climate Survey IV.
Background information
About the EIB Climate Survey
The European Investment Bank has launched the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA, the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 30 000 respondents participated in the survey between 26 August and 22 September 2021, with a representative panel for each of the 30 countries polled.
About the European Investment Bank
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond. The European Investment Bank is active in around 160 countries and is the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects. The EIB Group has recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have also been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.
About BVA
BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.