High-level talks build on EIB support for EUR 7 billion water investment and sharing technical best-practice

EIB committed to support Resilience and Recovery Fund environmental investment

Romania to benefit from increased EIB support for climate action

European Investment Bank Vice President Christian Kettel Thomsen today welcomed Romanian Minister of Environment, Water and Forests, Barna Tanczos, to the EIB’s Luxembourg headquarters for a working visit and high-level discussions with water, waste, environment and financing experts.

“The European Investment Bank is a key partner for environmental investment in Romania. Today’s visit provides a timely opportunity to further strengthen decades of close cooperation and unlock new opportunities to deliver high-impact environmental, water and climate action investment across our country.” said Barna Tanczos, Romanian Minister of Environment, Water and Forests.

“The European Investment Bank is committed to scaling up support for climate action and environmental investment across Romania and strengthening cooperation with Romanian partners. It is a pleasure to welcome Minister Tanczos to the EIB today for fruitful and constructive discussions on how to accelerate high-impact water and environmental investment and build on the EIB’s strong track record of backing investment and sharing technical and financial experience. The EIB looks forward to even closer cooperation with Romanian authorities to maximise the impact of future Resilience and Recovery Fund investment” said Christian Kettel Thomsen, European Investment Bank Vice President.

Ensuring that Romania benefits from increased EIB support for climate action

Today’s discussions provided an opportunity to strengthen the close partnership between the EIB and Romania and ensure that Romania benefits from increased EIB support for climate action and environmental sustainability investment over coming years.

The EIB Group is committed to leveraging EUR 1 trillion of new investment by 2030 to accelerate the transition to a climate neutral, climate-resilient and sustainable economy, and support just transition.

Building on EIB technical cooperation with Romanian partners

The EIB Group’s Bucharest office hosts the EIB’s largest advisory and technical expert team in Europe and supports preparation and implementation of EIB and EU funded projects across Romania. Significant EIB advisory resources have been deployed in the Romanian water and waste sectors.

The EIB has operated in Romania since 1991 and provided more than EUR 1.65 billion for private and public investment across the country.