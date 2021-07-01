© Shutterstock

The Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun de l’Agglomération Clermontoise (SMTC-AC) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a €90 million loan agreement for the creation of two new zero-emission bus lines.

With the goal of further developing mobility practices in the Clermont-Ferrand area and improving its service offering, SMTC-AC has secured financing with the EIB under the InspiRe project. It covers the construction of two bus rapid transit lines with a fleet of 40 new clean vehicles using dedicated lanes. The project includes the creation of a new depot and maintenance centre, as well as a sustainable energy generation and storage unit to meet the electricity needs of the two lines. A new, restructured bus network will be launched when these two new lines enter service.

“This project is part of the European Union's investment policy for carbon-free public transport at the heart of cities and regions. That is why I am very pleased to sign this new loan with Clermont Auvergne Métropole and SMTC, with which we already partnered in the past on the introduction of the tram,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “Financing new transport services contributing to the energy transition and the improvement of people’s daily lives is a priority for the EU climate bank.”

This operation is part of the EU policy for a green and sustainable recovery and support for public investment by local authorities in the modernisation of public transport networks. EIB financing will accelerate SMTC's energy transition to alternative fuels and reduce CO 2 emissions and traffic congestion by promoting the use of modes of transport other than private cars. The two new bus rapid transit lines will offer enhanced service levels thanks to improved traffic control and passenger information systems.

The roll-out of zero-emission vehicles in the Clermont-Ferrand area will help reduce the carbon footprint of the SMTC bus fleet and will accelerate its energy transition in line with the objectives set out in the Paris Climate Agreement. Part of the economic recovery from the effects of the health crisis, this project is fully in line with the EU policy to support public investment and the modernisation of transport infrastructure essential to the activity and attractiveness of regions.

Background information

About SMTC-AC

SMTC-AC is the transport authority for the Clermont-Ferrand area. It delegates the operation of the public transport network to Régie T2C under a public service contract, as well as to several scheduled or on-demand transport operators. The operation of the bike rental service (on-demand and long-term rental) is delegated to City Bike France under a procurement contract.

The territorial jurisdiction of SMTC-AC covers 23 municipalities.

About the InspiRe project

Led by Clermont Auvergne Métropole and the Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun de l’Agglomération Clermontoise (SMTC-AC), the InspiRe project covers the entire Clermont-Ferrand metropolitan area. With the goal of completely reorganising the network, it includes:

the creation of two bus rapid transit lines covering about 27 km and 64 stops;

the development of new cycle paths;

the restructuring of the bus network.

All of this will be set against a green and pleasant landscape environment favouring non-motorised transport (walking and cycling).