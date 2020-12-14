© Ferrer

The EU bank will finance the company's research operations in various treatment areas at its Barcelona labs.

The financing is supported by the Investment Plan for Europe.

Investments will be made until 2024 and will help preserve highly skilled jobs.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting Ferrer – a leading Spanish pharmaceutical company – with a loan of up to €50 million to finance its research, development and innovation (RDI) programme until 2024. The investment will strengthen the company’s position through the development of its portfolio of pioneering products and services in treatments related to the cardiovascular and central nervous systems and pain relief. The project is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe.

Ferrer is a key company in the pharmaceutical sector with a strong focus on RDI activities. It is based in Barcelona and is present in more than 120 countries. The EIB financing will support the implementation of research processes in the company's main treatment areas, expanding and optimising its portfolio of projects, products and services.

The RDI strategy to be implemented over the coming years will strengthen Ferrer’s position in the international pharmaceutical sector and will drive the company's medium-term growth strategies, enabling it to implement its investment plan with greater flexibility and certainty.

This long-term loan – the third granted to Ferrer by the EU bank – reflects the EIB's commitment to supporting RDI. Innovation and skills development are essential ingredients for sustainable growth and the creation of highly skilled jobs. They will both play a key role in the economic recovery following the COVID-19 crisis and will promote long-term competitiveness. This is why financing innovation is one of the EIB’s top priorities.

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, who is responsible for the EU bank's operations in Spain, said: “This project demonstrates the EIB's firm commitment to innovation in Europe as a fundamental tool to promote competitiveness, generate high-quality employment and boost an inclusive economic recovery. We are very proud to support the RDI strategy of Ferrer, a leading Spanish company in its sector, promoting its research activities and the development of pioneering pharmaceutical solutions and treatments that will improve the quality of life of our citizens."

European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said: “The EU continues to support research, development and innovation projects that push scientific boundaries. Thanks to the guarantee from the Investment Plan for Europe, the EIB will help Spanish pharmaceutical company Ferrer to finance its research activities and to develop more cutting-edge treatments related to the cardiovascular and central nervous system, as well as pain relief.”

Ferrer CEO Mario Rovirosa said: “This investment supports the strength of our projects and Ferrer’s commitment to research in the fields of pulmonary vascular and degenerative diseases. We are certain that our research advancements will lead to progress in treating these diseases and will improve patient care and quality of life.”

Background information:

Supporting innovation

Innovation and skills development are essential ingredients in bringing about sustainable growth and the creation of highly skilled jobs. Both play a key role in achieving long-term competitiveness. This is why financing innovation is one of the EIB’s top priorities. In 2019, the EU bank provided €14.44 billion to finance different RDI projects. In Spain alone, last year the EIB made available over €1.32 billion in support of the innovation projects of Spanish companies.

Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is one of the EIB Group’s key priorities in Spain. The Bank dedicated over €4.8 billion to this goal last year, representing 57% of the EIB Group's activity in Spain, which received more support for SMEs than any other country. These funds benefited more than 82 600 Spanish companies employing 766 000 people.

About Ferrer

Ferrer wants to create a better society by promoting people's real wellbeing. While working to contribute to people’s health and quality of life, the responsibility that we all have to our environment means Ferrer is strongly committed to social, environmental and economic sustainability. Established in Barcelona in 1959, it is currently present in more than one hundred countries and has a team of 1,850 people. It provides trusted solutions through focussed innovation in the areas of central nervous system, pulmonary arterial hypertension, cardiometabolism, pain, dermatology and self-care. In all its activity, it aims to achieve sustainable growth while ensuring a responsible value chain.