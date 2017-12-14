Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants financing to censhare

© Censhare

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide financing of up to EUR 25m to censhare AG, a German software company which develops and sells software solutions to medium and large corporates who are looking to better manage the increasing complexity of digital marketing and communications today. The financing was made possible by the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). EFSI is the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe, under which the EIB Group and the European Commission aim to act as strategic partners to boost the competitiveness of the European economy.

Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the EIB responsible for Germany, commented: “censhare is an innovative vendor of an in-house developed software tool that provides an integrated solution for the marketing and communication needs of medium to large companies across all their communication channels. Supporting investment that is geared towards innovation, skills and greater competitiveness is part of our mission to foster sustainable growth and jobs in Europe.” And he added: “This is, with the support of the Juncker-Plan, our first transaction with censhare. I am delighted, that we are partnering here with a company, which is committed to continuous R&D investments in Europe.”

“Our focus on European innovation has fuelled strong growth for us in 2017 across all of our international markets” commented Stephan Wehselau, CFO, censhare AG “this additional R&D investment marks the next step for our company, as we look to accelerate this growth trajectory to being a leader in this market”.