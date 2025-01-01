The fi-compass webinar ‘Programming financial instruments in the CAP Strategic Plans’, organised by the European Commission, Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development (DG AGRI) in partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB), took place on Tuesday, 14 September.

A comprehensive and interactive programme was foreseen for practitioners working on the preparation of their Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plans and who are considering the use of financial instruments under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) to support their target groups.

The webinar mainly targeted EAFRD managing authorities, paying agencies and public and private bodies involved in financial instruments implementation and management. Nevertheless, it was also open to all EU CAP stakeholders interested in the topic.