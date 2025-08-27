Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The European Investment Bank (EIB) organised the event "Sustainable Finance and Green Economy – The EIB Group’s intermediated loans for the green transition", on Friday, 9 June 2023 in Rome.

The event focused on sustainable investment opportunities and priorities in Italy and on what it takes to use the EIB Group’s intermediated loans as a trigger for  small and medium-sized businesses' climate transition. The event gathered about 100 representatives from more than 30 from Italian banks and financial institutions.

Watch the recording

Programme

9:30-10:00
Registration and welcome coffee

10:00-10:10
Opening remarks – Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice-President, EIB

10:10-10:20
Opening remarks – Birthe Bruhn-Léon, Director, Financial Institutions Department, EIB

10:20-10:35
Presentation of the Green Gateway advisory product – Erica Berta, EIB
  Download the presentation

10:35-11:15
Presentation of the EIB Group’s products dedicated to green economy – Gemma Feliciani, EIB; Daniela Francovicchio, EIF; Alessandro Tappi, EIF
  Download the presentation

11:15-11:45
Networking and coffee break

11:45-12:30
Roundtable discussion on the evolution of green finance, from niche to mainstream – Amiran Tsintsadze, illimity Bank; Nazzareno Gabrielli, Banca Etica; Angelo Guardo, EIB; Roberto Stasi, EIB; Anna Fusari, EIB
  Download the presentation

12:30-13:15
Roundtable discussion on the opportunities and challenges linked to sustainable financing – Patrizio Regis, UniCredit; Cristina Morelli, SACE; Angelo Guardo, EIB; Anna Fusari, EIB

13:15-14:15
Lunch

14:15-17:00
One-to-one meetings with EIB Group’s experts

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
