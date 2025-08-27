The European Investment Bank (EIB) organised the event "Sustainable Finance and Green Economy – The EIB Group’s intermediated loans for the green transition", on Friday, 9 June 2023 in Rome.
The event focused on sustainable investment opportunities and priorities in Italy and on what it takes to use the EIB Group’s intermediated loans as a trigger for small and medium-sized businesses' climate transition. The event gathered about 100 representatives from more than 30 from Italian banks and financial institutions.
Watch the recording
Programme
9:30-10:00
Registration and welcome coffee
10:00-10:10
Opening remarks – Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice-President, EIB
10:10-10:20
Opening remarks – Birthe Bruhn-Léon, Director, Financial Institutions Department, EIB
10:20-10:35
Presentation of the Green Gateway advisory product – Erica Berta, EIB
Download the presentation
10:35-11:15
Presentation of the EIB Group’s products dedicated to green economy – Gemma Feliciani, EIB; Daniela Francovicchio, EIF; Alessandro Tappi, EIF
Download the presentation
11:15-11:45
Networking and coffee break
11:45-12:30
Roundtable discussion on the evolution of green finance, from niche to mainstream – Amiran Tsintsadze, illimity Bank; Nazzareno Gabrielli, Banca Etica; Angelo Guardo, EIB; Roberto Stasi, EIB; Anna Fusari, EIB
Download the presentation
12:30-13:15
Roundtable discussion on the opportunities and challenges linked to sustainable financing – Patrizio Regis, UniCredit; Cristina Morelli, SACE; Angelo Guardo, EIB; Anna Fusari, EIB
13:15-14:15
Lunch
14:15-17:00
One-to-one meetings with EIB Group’s experts