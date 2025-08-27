Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
The InvestEU: Financing Europe’s Future event highlighted the opportunities offered by InvestEU, showcased InvestEU beneficiaries, and provided an opportunity for engagement with InvestEU partners and stakeholders.

Partners and stakeholders are gathering for the InvestEU: Financing Europe’s Future. The event showcased the success and early impact of the InvestEU programme among its stakeholders. It also showcased the programme’s contribution to the EU economy’s growth, competitiveness of European companies and the achievement of Europe’s green and digital transition.

From EIB Group, EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska exchanged views with Vincent Van Peteghem, Belgium's minister of finance, and Jyrki Katainen, Finland's former prime minister and former vice-president of the European Commission. EIF Chief Executive, Marjut Falkstedt joined a panel discussion on InvestEU through the lens of the implementing partners. EIB President Nadia Calviño closed the event with Elena Flores, Deputy Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs, European Commission.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska exchanged views with Vincent Van Peteghem, Belgium's minister of finance, and Jyrki Katainen, Finland's former prime minister and former vice-president of the European Commission
InvestEU: Financing Europe's future
Photographer: Ricardo Harris ©EIB
Download original
EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska exchanged views with Vincent Van Peteghem, Belgium's minister of finance, and Jyrki Katainen, Finland's former prime minister and former vice-president of the European Commission.
InvestEU: Financing Europe’s future
Photographer: Ricardo Harris ©EIB
Download original
EIF Chief Executive, Marjut Falkstedt joined a panel discussion on InvestEU through the lens of the implementing partners.
InvestEU: Financing Europe’s future
Photographer: Ricardo Harris ©EIB
Download original
EIB President Nadia Calviño closed the event on InvestEU.
InvestEU: Financing Europe’s future
Photographer: Ricardo Harris ©EIB
Download original
Vice-president Teresa Czerwińska and president Nadia Calviño
InvestEU: Financing Europe’s future
©European Union
Download original
EIB President Nadia Calviño delivered the closing remarks.
InvestEU: Financing Europe’s future
©European Union
Download original
InvestEU

The InvestEU programme aims to give an additional boost to sustainable investment, innovation, social inclusion and job creation in Europe.

The European Investment Bank Group, including the European Investment Fund, is the main implementing partner of the InvestEU programme.

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union