The InvestEU: Financing Europe’s Future event highlighted the opportunities offered by InvestEU, showcased InvestEU beneficiaries, and provided an opportunity for engagement with InvestEU partners and stakeholders.

Partners and stakeholders are gathering for the InvestEU: Financing Europe’s Future. The event showcased the success and early impact of the InvestEU programme among its stakeholders. It also showcased the programme’s contribution to the EU economy’s growth, competitiveness of European companies and the achievement of Europe’s green and digital transition.

From EIB Group, EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska exchanged views with Vincent Van Peteghem, Belgium's minister of finance, and Jyrki Katainen, Finland's former prime minister and former vice-president of the European Commission. EIF Chief Executive, Marjut Falkstedt joined a panel discussion on InvestEU through the lens of the implementing partners. EIB President Nadia Calviño closed the event with Elena Flores, Deputy Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs, European Commission.

