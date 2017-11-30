More than 50 country leaders, led by India and France, gathered at the first Summit of the International Solar Alliance.

Launched at COP21 in Paris in 2015, the so-called “sunshine coalition” aims to mobilise more than USD 1 billion of investments by 2030 to massively deploy solar energy, in particular in solar-rich countries. This is an unprecedented opportunity to fight climate change and bring affordable energy to people in the 121 countries of the Solar Alliance.

European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer was in Delhi to pledge his commitment to the initiative. The EIB, as the largest climate financier in the world, is partnering with the Solar Alliance to bring its expertise and financing to support the expansion of solar energy in India and beyond.