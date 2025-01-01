The Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion (DG EMPL) of the European Commission, and the European Investment Bank organised the fi-compass webinar "Good practices of ESF+ financial instruments for social economy," that took place on Tuesday, 21 June 2022.

The webinar, targeting ESF practitioners, focused on real-life financial instruments, showcasing on-the-ground examples of ESF supporting social entrepreneurship and microfinance. The participants benefitted from presentations by experts from the European Commission, the EIB and managing authorities and other bodies involved in the implementation of financial instruments.

The programme of the event is available here.