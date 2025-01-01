FI Campus 2018 will offer a comprehensive programme covering presentations about ESIF/EFSI combination and further opportunities offered by the Omnibus Regulation.

Speakers will include experts from the European Commission, the EIB as well as representatives from managing authorities, financial intermediaries and other involved authorities.

FI Campus 2018 participants will have the opportunity to create their own individual learning curricula, choosing from parallel sessions of their particular interest:

Case studies on ESIF financial instruments 2014-2020 in different Member States and regions for a number of Thematic Objectives, including practical examples of using opportunities of the new Omnibus Regulation to combine ESIF and EFSI resources,

on the role of financial intermediaries, Also fund-specific sessions related to financial instruments under the: European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), European Social Fund (ESF), European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), and the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF).

Additionally, there will also be ample opportunities to network and exchange experiences among the participants and invited experts.

This event targets participants interested in ESIF financial instruments, in particular:

ESIF authorities directly involved or considering to become involved in the implementation of ESIF financial instruments, as well as

Bodies implementing or considering to implement financial instruments under ESIF programme and financial intermediaries.

The event will take place in English.

The detailed programme of the event is available here.

Registration is via the fi-compass web page and the deadline for registration is Friday, 23 November 2018.