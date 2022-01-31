Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Brussels
05
jun 2025

Ethical banking for more social impact in Europe

Location: Brussels , be

The European Investment Bank Group organised the event "Ethical banking for more social impact in Europe" on 5 June 2025 in Brussels.

Co-organised with the European Federation of Ethical and Alternative Banks and Financiers (FEBEA) and the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), the event brought together key EU financial actors engaged in ethical and social banking. Discussions focused on the sector’s needs, the role of the EU and the EIB Group in supporting ethical finance, and strategies to enhance social impact in Europe through ethical financing.

Participants also heard about the our recent collaboration with Banca Etica and explored opportunities for new partnerships with FEBEA and GABV members.

This invitation-only event was organised by the EIB Advisory, as part of the Social Inclusive Finance Technical Assistance (SIFTA) initiative under InvestEU.

Programme *

  • 9:10 – 9:40 Opening remarks
    Ruth Paserman    , Director, Funds: Programming and Implementation, DG EMPL, European Commission
    Gemma Feliciani, Director, Financial Institutions Department, European Investment Bank
    Daniel Sorrosal, Secretary General, European Federation of Ethical and Alternative Banks and Financiers (FEBEA)
    Martin Rohner, Executive Director, Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV)
  • 9:40 – 10:30 EIB Group support for ethical and social finance
    Catherine Bender    , Head of Division, Financial Institutions West, European Investment Bank
    Cristina Dumitrescu, Head of Inclusive Finance, European Investment Fund
    Eduardo Sierra Martin, Financial Instruments Advisor, Financial Institutions Department, European Investment Bank
    Download the presentation
  • 10:30 – 11:00 Coffee break
  • 11:00 – 12:00 Panel: Evolution of EU social and ethical finance
    Brigitte Fellahi-Brognaux    , Head of Unit, Social and Inclusive Entrepreneurship, DG EMPL, European Commission
    Andrea Baranes, Advisor, Banca Etica Foundation
    Raffaella De Felice, Member of the Board, Banca Etica, Italy
    Guido Vezzani, Loan Officer, Financial Institutions West Division, European Investment Bank
    Anna Zurek, Financial Instruments Advisor, Advisory Financial Institutions Division, European Investment Bank
    Simone Petrillo, Transaction & Relationship Officer, European Investment Fund
    Download the presentation
  • 12:00 – 13:00 Panel: Opportunities and challenges in ethical banking
    Esther Luna    , Caixa Colonya Pollença, Spain
    Juliane Müller, GLS Bank, Germany
    Oscar Muguerza Telleria, Laboral Kutxa, Spain
    Francois Dauriat, Policy Officer, DG EMPL, European Commission
    Guido Vezzani, Loan Officer, Financial Institutions West Division, European Investment Bank
    Cristina Dumitrescu, Head of Inclusive Finance, European Investment Fund
    Download the presentation
  • 13:00 – 13:05 Closing remarks
    Bruno Robino    , Deputy Head Advisory Financial Institutions Division, European Investment Bank
  • 13:05 – 14:30 Networking lunch
  • 14:30 – 16:30 One-to-one meetings with EIB Group experts

* The programme is subject to changes. Please check the event page regularly for updates.

