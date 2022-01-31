The European Investment Bank Group organised the event "Ethical banking for more social impact in Europe" on 5 June 2025 in Brussels.

Co-organised with the European Federation of Ethical and Alternative Banks and Financiers (FEBEA) and the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), the event brought together key EU financial actors engaged in ethical and social banking. Discussions focused on the sector’s needs, the role of the EU and the EIB Group in supporting ethical finance, and strategies to enhance social impact in Europe through ethical financing.

Participants also heard about the our recent collaboration with Banca Etica and explored opportunities for new partnerships with FEBEA and GABV members.

This invitation-only event was organised by the EIB Advisory, as part of the Social Inclusive Finance Technical Assistance (SIFTA) initiative under InvestEU.

Programme *

9:00 – 9:10 Welcome

Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice-President, European Investment Bank

9:10 – 9:40 Opening remarks

Ruth Paserman, Director, Funds: Programming and Implementation, DG EMPL, European Commission

Gemma Feliciani, Director, Financial Institutions Department, European Investment Bank

Daniel Sorrosal, Secretary General, European Federation of Ethical and Alternative Banks and Financiers (FEBEA)

Martin Rohner, Executive Director, Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV)

9:40 – 10:30 EIB Group support for ethical and social finance

Catherine Bender, Head of Division, Financial Institutions West, European Investment Bank

Cristina Dumitrescu, Head of Inclusive Finance, European Investment Fund

Eduardo Sierra Martin, Financial Instruments Advisor, Financial Institutions Department, European Investment Bank

Download the presentation

10:30 – 11:00 Coffee break

11:00 – 12:00 Panel: Evolution of EU social and ethical finance

Brigitte Fellahi-Brognaux, Head of Unit, Social and Inclusive Entrepreneurship, DG EMPL, European Commission

Andrea Baranes, Advisor, Banca Etica Foundation

Raffaella De Felice, Member of the Board, Banca Etica, Italy

Guido Vezzani, Loan Officer, Financial Institutions West Division, European Investment Bank

Anna Zurek, Financial Instruments Advisor, Advisory Financial Institutions Division, European Investment Bank

Simone Petrillo, Transaction & Relationship Officer, European Investment Fund

Download the presentation

12:00 – 13:00 Panel: Opportunities and challenges in ethical banking

Esther Luna, Caixa Colonya Pollença, Spain

Juliane Müller, GLS Bank, Germany

Oscar Muguerza Telleria, Laboral Kutxa, Spain

Francois Dauriat, Policy Officer, DG EMPL, European Commission

Guido Vezzani, Loan Officer, Financial Institutions West Division, European Investment Bank

Cristina Dumitrescu, Head of Inclusive Finance, European Investment Fund

Download the presentation

13:00 – 13:05 Closing remarks

Bruno Robino, Deputy Head Advisory Financial Institutions Division, European Investment Bank

13:05 – 14:30 Networking lunch

14:30 – 16:30 One-to-one meetings with EIB Group experts

* The programme is subject to changes. Please check the event page regularly for updates.