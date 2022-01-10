Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus co-chaired and opened "Investing in Health for All", the first EIB high-level health event, together with EIB President Werner Hoyer.

As the world recovers and rebuilds from the pandemic, it has become more evident how important and urgent promoting sustainable and equitable investing in health is. Fulfilling this goal requires an active collaboration between key global stakeholders, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) being among the most significant. Find out more on our media advisory.

Replay the livestream of the event

  Read the opening remarks by EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros for the panel "The Anatomy of Resilience"

  Agenda

Photos from the event

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, being welcomed by the EIB President Werner Hoyer and Thomas Östros, Vice-President of the EIB
EIB-WHO event: Investing in Health for All
Photographer: Blitz Agency ©EIB
Download original
from left to right: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization; Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank
EIB-WHO event: Investing in Health for All
Photographer: Blitz Agency ©EIB
Download original
Family photo
EIB-WHO event: Investing in Health for All
©EIB
Download original
from left to right: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization; Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank
EIB-WHO event: Investing in Health for All
Photographer: Blitz Agency ©EIB
Download original
Generic view
EIB-WHO event: Investing in Health for All
Photographer: Blitz Agency ©EIB
Download original
>@EIB

Find out more about EIB Group’s support

 

EIB Group’s response to COVID-19

Discover how we stepped up to ensure that financing was available wherever possible, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

Our work in health and life science

We support healthcare projects that aim to ensure universal access to high-quality and affordable services.

 

European Guarantee Fund

EIB Group’s protection shield for European businesses

Health Solutions

10 January 2022

Health Solutions: Searching for the magic pills

Vaccines get all the attention, but COVID treatments for people who get sick are just as important to end this pandemic
Health and life sciences Covid-19 Germany European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
22 December 2021

Health Solutions: Gearing up pharmaceutical manufacturing

Pharmaceutical drugs developed over the last century have made our lives better and longer. But scientific breakthroughs and novel diseases are pushing the development of new drugs and therapies. If we want to make them available to everybody, we need to rethink the way we manufacture medicines
Health and life sciences Social infrastructure
10 December 2021

Education after the pandemic

COVID-19 schools closures and the switch to distance learning left many children behind. Digital education tools could help them catch up and bridge the learning gaps created by lockdowns and other disruptions.
Infrastructure Covid-19 Education and training Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
6 December 2021

Health Solutions: The pandemic next time

Even before COVID-19 is beaten, it’s time for governments, scientists, health systems and banks to assess the lessons of the coronavirus and set new standards for pandemic preparedness
Health and life sciences Covid-19 Germany European Union Social infrastructure
2 December 2021

Health Solutions: Caught out by a pandemic

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic led to major advances in diagnostics, like rapid testing. But we need to keep financing innovative pandemic diagnostics to be ready for the next big one.
SMEs Health and life sciences Covid-19 Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union