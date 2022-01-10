WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus co-chaired and opened "Investing in Health for All", the first EIB high-level health event, together with EIB President Werner Hoyer.

As the world recovers and rebuilds from the pandemic, it has become more evident how important and urgent promoting sustainable and equitable investing in health is. Fulfilling this goal requires an active collaboration between key global stakeholders, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) being among the most significant. Find out more on our media advisory.

Replay the livestream of the event

Read the opening remarks by EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros for the panel "The Anatomy of Resilience"