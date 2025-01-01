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The European Investment Bank along with the European Commission, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF announced a new financing partnership to address critical global health opportunities: eradicating polio and ensuring that innovations in health are more accessible to the people who need them most. 

President Werner Hoyer confirmed €500 million for the Global Polio Eradication Programme, demonstrating the EIB's clear commitment to the cause of global health and underscoring the importance of international collaboration between health, financing and philanthropy partners to end the threat of the disease.

President Hoyer also participated in a panel discussion “Healthy Hopes: Reasons for optimism in science and global cooperation", where he highlighted the crucial need to scale up innovative financing to improve global public health.

  More information about our participation here.

  Watch highlights from the event here.

Key events

Press conference announcing the financing partnership for polio eradication
11 October 2023, 13:00 – 13:30 (GMT +2) at European Commission, Berlaymont
  Replay the livestream

Speakers included:

  • Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
  • Bill Gates, Co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  • Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB
  • Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO
  • Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF
     

Panel discussion - Healthy Hopes: Reasons for optimism in science and global cooperation
11 October 2023, 14:30 – 15:30 (GMT +2)
    More about the agenda and speakers

"This initiative will be a milestone in scaling up immunization and strengthening healthcare, ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, can be protected against polio."

  • Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB

Our stories and publications

Health Overview 2023
EIB Global Reports 2023: The story and the impact
How to spend it right

Our activities

 

Health

We support healthcare projects that aim to ensure universal access to high-quality and affordable services.

 

EIB at a glance

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EIB Global

The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

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