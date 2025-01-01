The European Investment Bank along with the European Commission, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF announced a new financing partnership to address critical global health opportunities: eradicating polio and ensuring that innovations in health are more accessible to the people who need them most.

President Werner Hoyer confirmed €500 million for the Global Polio Eradication Programme, demonstrating the EIB's clear commitment to the cause of global health and underscoring the importance of international collaboration between health, financing and philanthropy partners to end the threat of the disease.

President Hoyer also participated in a panel discussion “Healthy Hopes: Reasons for optimism in science and global cooperation", where he highlighted the crucial need to scale up innovative financing to improve global public health.

More information about our participation here.

Watch highlights from the event here.