The European Investment Bank and the European American Chamber of Commerce are jointly organising a half-day event on economic growth in Europe.

The European Commission on November 9th 2017 gave an optimistic view of the EU economy, saying that it is "on track to grow at its fastest pace in a decade this year." According to the EU executive's Autumn Economic Forecasts, the Eurozone economy will grow by 2.2 percent this year, 2.1 percent next year and at 1.9 percent in 2019 making this the highest growth rate in the past 10 years.

With adjustments in the Chinese economy and possible protectionist measures by the US, what could such growth mean for investors? What are the potential investment opportunities in Europe, which are presenting themselves to investors? How has the Investment Plan for Europe, also known as the Juncker Plan, created jobs and boosted growth? In what ways can the European situation be compared to the United States and what reform packages implemented in Europe could work on this side of the Atlantic?

Speakers will provide a global economic outlook, elaborate on how coordinated efforts at European and international level put Europe back on track and what their views are on the transatlantic relationship in the global economic context.

Speakers

Opening Remarks by Werner Hoyer, President, EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

President, EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK Jean-Christophe Laloux, Director General and Head of Operations, EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

Director General and Head of Operations, EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK Peter Villax, CEO, HOVIONE CAPITAL SCR SA

CEO, HOVIONE CAPITAL SCR SA Megan Greene, Managing Director and Chief Economist, MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Managing Director and Chief Economist, MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT Jan Stahlberg, Partner and Vice Chairman, EQT PARTNERS

Partner and Vice Chairman, EQT PARTNERS Atsi Sheth, Managing Director, Sovereign Risk Group and Credit Strategy & Research Group and Chief Credit Officer for the Americas, MOODY’S

