Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages
Luxembourg
19
nov 2025

Meeting No. 588 of the Board of Directors

Location: EIB headquarters, 98-100 Boulevard Konrad Adenauer, Luxembourg , lu

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:

  • the meeting agenda, as from four days before the meeting;
  • the minutes of the meeting, including the list of conflicts of interest declared by the participants with respect to a project to be financed. The minutes are in principle approved in the following meeting and are subsequently published on the Bank’s website.

Other events you may like...

1
-
31
Jan
2022
Dec
2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.

27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:

Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes: