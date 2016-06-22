Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
>@EIB

The Global Infrastructure Forum (GIF) is the flagship event on collaborative financing for infrastructure development in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The forum is jointly organised by the multilateral development banks (MDBs) in close partnership with the United Nations (UN).

This 2017 forum is co-hosted by the European Investment Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.

EIB President Werner Hoyer, Vice-Presidents Jonathan Taylor, Ambroise Fayolle, Andrew McDowell and Deputy Secretary-General Marjut Santoni will contribute to the discussions and complementary breakout sessions on behalf of the EIB.

Press Release: Multilateral banks to deepen collaboration with private sector to boost inclusive, sustainable infrastructure

The collaboration between multilateral banks and private sector has helped stimulate innovation on climate-related investments. But we can still achieve much more
 

  • Luis Alberto Moreno, President of the Inter-American Development Bank, Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank in El País

GIF 2017 website

Take a look at the website and find out how other MDBs are supporting sustainable infrastructure

The plenary (10:00 am – EDT), lunch (1:00 pm - EDT) and closing sessions (5:00 pm - EDT) will be streamed live on April 22, 2017. Simultaneous translations from English to French, Portuguese and Spanish will be available. The links to the livestreams will be published closer to the time of the event.

GIF 2017 agenda

Please click here to see the Global Infrastructure Forum 2017 programme.

Discover the story behind some of our infrastructure projects

28 September 2016

Portugal with the EIB: Infrastructure and confidence on the streets

After 40 years and 426 projects, the European Investment Bank celebrates its involvement in Portugal and listens to Portuguese people describe the changes they've seen
Infrastructure Transport Water, wastewater management Education and training Portugal European Union Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure
28 March 2017

Tuk-tuks and metros

The new Lucknow Metro will change the way millions of people move—and breathe—in one of the most populated Indian cities
Infrastructure Urban development Transport Public transport India Asia and the Pacific Infrastructure Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure
Read more stories about infrastructure  

EIB factsheets on sustainable inclusive infrastructure

