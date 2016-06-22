Panama Canal engineer’s pink hard-hat is feminist statement
Chief engineer Ilya de Marotta completes a vast Panama Canal extension project
The Global Infrastructure Forum (GIF) is the flagship event on collaborative financing for infrastructure development in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.
The forum is jointly organised by the multilateral development banks (MDBs) in close partnership with the United Nations (UN).
This 2017 forum is co-hosted by the European Investment Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.
EIB President Werner Hoyer, Vice-Presidents Jonathan Taylor, Ambroise Fayolle, Andrew McDowell and Deputy Secretary-General Marjut Santoni will contribute to the discussions and complementary breakout sessions on behalf of the EIB.
Press Release: Multilateral banks to deepen collaboration with private sector to boost inclusive, sustainable infrastructure
The collaboration between multilateral banks and private sector has helped stimulate innovation on climate-related investments. But we can still achieve much more
Take a look at the website and find out how other MDBs are supporting sustainable infrastructure
The plenary (10:00 am – EDT), lunch (1:00 pm - EDT) and closing sessions (5:00 pm - EDT) will be streamed live on April 22, 2017. Simultaneous translations from English to French, Portuguese and Spanish will be available. The links to the livestreams will be published closer to the time of the event.
Please click here to see the Global Infrastructure Forum 2017 programme.
Chief engineer Ilya de Marotta completes a vast Panama Canal extension project