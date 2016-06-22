The Global Infrastructure Forum (GIF) is the flagship event on collaborative financing for infrastructure development in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The forum is jointly organised by the multilateral development banks (MDBs) in close partnership with the United Nations (UN).

This 2017 forum is co-hosted by the European Investment Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.

EIB President Werner Hoyer, Vice-Presidents Jonathan Taylor, Ambroise Fayolle, Andrew McDowell and Deputy Secretary-General Marjut Santoni will contribute to the discussions and complementary breakout sessions on behalf of the EIB.

Press Release: Multilateral banks to deepen collaboration with private sector to boost inclusive, sustainable infrastructure