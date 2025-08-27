On the back of the success of the EIB venture debt activities, the Bank is organising its first annual event for businesses benefiting from EIB’s venture debt financing. This innovative product aims at supporting early-stage, highly-innovative companies in Europe.

The summit will bring together around 100 CEO/CFOs of the portfolio companies, their private funds sponsors, financial advisors, the European Commission, EIB staff and media. The event will consist of:

a full day of round tables focusing on the development of the European venture capital market, as well as specific panels dedicated to life sciences/biotech, clean tech and software industries

focusing on the development of the European venture capital market, as well as dedicated to life sciences/biotech, clean tech and software industries an evening ceremony for some 300 guests, including the summit’s participants and representatives from the Luxembourg finance sector. President Hoyer and Commissioner Carlos Moedas will give a keynote speeches, followed by a photo with the EIB venture debt clients

for some 300 guests, including the summit’s participants and representatives from the Luxembourg finance sector. President Hoyer and Commissioner Carlos Moedas will give a keynote speeches, followed by a photo with the EIB venture debt clients a cocktail reception

Finance for small, high-risk and incredibly innovative projects

The EU bank launched its full-scale venture debt operations under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) in December 2016. One year later, the EIB is one of the largest venture debt providers in Europe. By December 2017, the EIB had:

reviewed more than 2 000 financing requests

conducted more than 70 due diligences

signed 59 operations for a total portfolio of EUR 1.15bn

The EIB venture debt financing is supporting the growth of innovative companies in various sectors such as life science, biotech, software, 3D printing, robotics, clean technologies and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please contact events@eib.org.