Projects and people

European Investment Fund invests in France’s first academic spinout fund, backing Angelita Rebollo’s cancer research

In her laboratory at Université Pierre et Marie Curie near the banks of the Seine in central Paris, Angelita Rebollo has developed a technique for blocking specific functions of proteins that turn a healthy cell into a cancerous one. The treatment could help people with a range of illnesses, though initial results suggest it will first be used to treat ovarian cancer and severe types of breast cancers. While chemotherapy causes numerous side-effects by destroying many healthy cells, Rebollo’s targeted therapy kills only the cancerous cells.

Her research into the topic started 17 years ago in Madrid and led her to found a company, PEP-Therapy, with a number of other scientists working at prestigious French research institutions. The company name comes from the molecules at the heart of Rebollo’s research—cell-penetrating and interfering peptides—and the company’s role is to convert this scientific breakthrough into a medicine that can save lives. “The reason we created the company was to take the research from the bench into the hospital,” says Rebollo. “The objective is to develop a molecule that will help many, many people.”

PEP-Therapy received €1 million of support from Quadrivium 1, the first French investment fund to provide seed funding for life sciences and digital technology projects that start out at—or are linked to—a dozen French academic research institutions. It’s a model that was pioneered by US universities and has been taken up in the UK. It hasn’t been done before in France. “It has been challenging to introduce this concept to France,” says Philippe Tramoy, the Quadrivium 1 partner who manages its life sciences portfolio. “We’re the first one, so everybody is watching us to see if this is something they can follow.”

The European Investment Fund provided Quadrivium 1 with a €20 million injection that was backed by the EFSI guarantee.

The economics of scientific research are not lost on Angelita Rebollo. After all, she left her post in Madrid because funds for research were scarce in Spain and she settled in Paris only after stints in Germany and Belgium. “Quadrivium’s investment helps us pay for the development stages,” she says. “We needed funds to find this molecule—this molecule which will hopefully save lives.”