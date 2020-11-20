Vicky Kefalas, Investment Committee
Historically, good economic programmes have managed to find the right balance between politics and the economic cost and benefit. Economic programmes need to address real market failures. To be able to do that you need politicians and policymakers to get a good regular dose of corporate business reality. One of the successful features of EFSI was the use of market expertise through the Investment Committee.
I’m the head of investment for the number one developer in the Middle East, Consolidated Contractors Company. I know what looking for funds and equity partners is like. You can only know how it is if you’ve been there. After the crisis in Europe, most people (from a business and personal perspective) hated the banks, as they were associated with failing to give credit, with calling in non-performing loans and mortgages and with absorbing bailout money. Companies didn’t want to dilute their ownership by looking for new equity partners and investors, but lacked options to raise debt under the circumstances. You can only know this if you’re there.
Economic programmes and financial tools need to be in touch with reality. The Investment Committee’s role and benefit was this. Real people who are involved in similar transactions and can have a point of view. It’s not theoretical. It’s not textbook. It’s real, tangible expertise reflected in the decision.