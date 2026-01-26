Society and culture

We support impactful initiatives that strengthen communities and contribute to a resilient society, in alignment with the EIB Group’s priority areas and the EU agenda – including the EU Preparedness Union Strategy and the post-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework.
We also advise governments on community resilience-building issues, such as climate adaptation and a participatory approach to preparedness.
Our areas of focus
Humanitarian relief
Following major humanitarian disasters, we provide targeted assistance that reflects the European value of solidarity. Over the past ten years, our humanitarian efforts have supported millions of people around the world. Partnerships with trusted non-governmental organisations ensure that this aid is effective and makes a lasting impact.
Cultural heritage
The EIB Institute, in partnership with Europa Nostra, supports the 7 Most Endangered programme, which protects cultural heritage sites in Europe that are at risk. The initiative benefits from the active voluntary involvement of retired EIB Institute staff, whose knowledge and dedication contribute to its success.
Youth education on climate and disaster preparedness
Our pilot programme, developed jointly with the Luxembourg Government, supports youth education on climate and disaster preparedness. The model is now being introduced in Greece with co-funding from the European Climate Foundation, broadening the initiative’s reach and impact across Europe.
Human adaptation and resilience
Under the Know Your Hazard framework, we collaborate with innovators and researchers to strengthen Europe’s preparedness for climate risks. Through conferences, trainings, partnerships and studies – including one of Europe’s largest on heat adaptation with the Human Adaptation Institute – we provide evidence to guide policy, behaviour and investment decisions.
Our impact
IT donations in 2025
In 2025, the EIB Institute, working with the Bank’s Information Systems Department, reinforced its commitment to sustainability and digital inclusion by expanding its IT donation programme. This initiative repurposes decommissioned equipment, including desktop computers, laptops and tablets, to support schools and non-profit organisations across the European Union and beyond.
1484
IT devices donated
56
schools benefitted
79
non-profit organisations aided
18
countries reached across the EU