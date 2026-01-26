Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Society and culture

Strengthening resilience, supporting communities and preserving culture

We support impactful initiatives that strengthen communities and contribute to a resilient society, in alignment with the EIB Group’s priority areas and the EU agenda – including the EU Preparedness Union Strategy and the post-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework.

We also advise governments on community resilience-building issues, such as climate adaptation and a participatory approach to preparedness.

Our areas of focus

Humanitarian relief

Following major humanitarian disasters, we provide targeted assistance that reflects the European value of solidarity. Over the past ten years, our humanitarian efforts have supported millions of people around the world. Partnerships with trusted non-governmental organisations ensure that this aid is effective and makes a lasting impact.

Explore  

Cultural heritage

The EIB Institute, in partnership with Europa Nostra, supports the 7 Most Endangered programme, which protects cultural heritage sites in Europe that are at risk. The initiative benefits from the active voluntary involvement of retired EIB Institute staff, whose knowledge and dedication contribute to its success.

 

Youth education on climate and disaster preparedness

Our pilot programme, developed jointly with the Luxembourg Government, supports youth education on climate and disaster preparedness. The model is now being introduced in Greece with co-funding from the European Climate Foundation, broadening the initiative’s reach and impact across Europe.
 

Human adaptation and resilience

Under the Know Your Hazard framework, we collaborate with innovators and researchers to strengthen Europe’s preparedness for climate risks. Through conferences, trainings, partnerships and studies – including one of Europe’s largest on heat adaptation with the Human Adaptation Institute – we provide evidence to guide policy, behaviour and investment decisions.

Humanitarian relief

Humanitarian aid is often the only way to provide support during a disaster. The EIB Institute works with international non-governmental organisations to ensure a rapid and effective response, as well as a strategic allocation of resources. We provide assistance throughout the disaster recovery process, from immediate relief to the long-term reconstruction of communities and infrastructure.

We help communities by:

  • supplying: food, clean water and medical supplies.
  • rebuilding: homes, schools and public spaces.
  • focusing: on mental health support, offering counselling and activities for kids and adults.
  • providing: educational materials, safe spaces for children and temporary shelters to help people start rebuilding their lives.
The EIB Institute donates €750 000 to support humanitarian relief in Gaza  
Getty

Our impact

IT donations in 2025

In 2025, the EIB Institute, working with the Bank’s Information Systems Department, reinforced its commitment to sustainability and digital inclusion by expanding its IT donation programme. This initiative repurposes decommissioned equipment, including desktop computers, laptops and tablets, to support schools and non-profit organisations across the European Union and beyond.

1484

IT devices donated

56

schools benefitted

79

non-profit organisations aided

18

countries reached across the EU

If you would like to request IT donations, please use the following forms:

  • Request form for schools [EN], [FR]
  • Request form for organisations [EN], [FR]