Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

The EIB Group in numbers

2024 highlights

€89 billion financing for high-impact projects

The European Investment Bank Group signed €88.8 billion of new financing for high-impact projects in areas including energy security, innovation and climate action in 2024.

Our priorities

€50.7  billion

to support climate action and environmental sustainability

€38.2  billion

for Europe's social and territorial cohesion

€31.2  billion

for energy security

€19.8 billion

to accelerate technological innovation and develop human capital

€17.2 billion

for more sustainable cities and regions

€16.2 billion

to support small businesses and mid-caps

€8.7 billion

to reinforce Europe's social infrastructure

€6.4 billion

for agriculture and the bioeconomy

€1 billion

for Europe's security and defence

2024

A year of records for the EIB Group

  • A record €51 billion, which represents 57% of last year’s investments, to support the green transition, climate action and environmental sustainability. Since 2021, the EIB Group has mobilised €563 billion of new investment, on track with the goal of €1 trillion of green financing supported by the end of the decade.
  • A record €38 billion to accelerate social and territorial cohesion across Europe.
  • A record €31 billion deployed to support energy-efficiency, renewables, storage, and electricity grids, which is expected to mobilise over €100 billion in investment.
  • Twofold increase of EIB Group support for grids and storage to a record €8.5 billion – mobilising 40% of Europe’s total investment in that sector in 2024.
  • Stepped up higher-risk activities, expected to mobilise about €110 billion in new investments. This includes a record €7.2 billion of investments by the EIF in the equity funds ecosystem, and €1 billion in venture debt by the EIB.
  • Twofold increase of support to security and defence projects to €1 billion, compared to 2023. 

More impact on the ground

Our 2024 operations will result into tangible benefits for people all over the world, from safer drinking water to better health and education services.

Enough renewable energy to power 14.7 million households

That's more than half of all households in Italy

305 million additional passenger trips on public transport

The number of trips taken annually in the Amsterdam metro

14.9 million people with better health services

That's more than the combined population of Sweden and Finland

13.7 million people with safer drinking water

More than the population of Belgium

238,500 ha of afforested land and restored forests

That's the equivalent to Luxembourg

368,000 students in better schools and universities

That's more than all university students in Czechia

100,400 households

living in high energy performance housing units

5.9 million people

with improved sanitation

2 million people

facing reduced flooding risk

Discover more about our impact on GDP and jobs  

EIB Group financing

The EIB Group includes the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund. The EIB is one of the world’s largest multilateral borrowers and lenders and the EIF supports small businesses by improving their access to finance in Europe and a number of non-EU countries.

€68.2 billion

of EIB financing inside the EU

€8.4 billion

of EIB financing outside the EU **

€14.4 billion

of EIF financing

EIB Group key statutory figures  

Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

©Graphic workshop/ EIB

Citizens and businesses expect Europe to support investments for the future. Investments that improve lives. Investments that reinforce security and offer new opportunities.

In 2024, the EIB Group unveiled a Strategic Roadmap that does just that.

Read the report  

EIB Global: Financing across the globe

In a turbulent year, EIB Global invested about €8 billion globally, with nearly half going to the world’s most vulnerable countries. It has mobilised about €80 billion for the EU Global Gateway initiative to date, on track to reach €100 billion by 2027.

With €250 million provided in 2024 to address urgent needs in energy, water, transport, and rebuilding efforts, the EIB’s total support to Ukraine exceeded €2.2 billion. Additionally, €266 million in new projects were signed to support social infrastructure and support businesses. More than €2 billion of additional guarantees were secured through the EU’s Ukraine Facility and the EIB’s EU for Ukraine Fund for further recovery and reconstruction, focusing on critical sectors, with implementation starting in 2025.

 

€8 billion

for investments outside of the EU

€24.3 billion

investments supported to date under the EU Global Gateway initiative

€2.2 billion

over €2 billion aid to Ukraine since the start of the war

2024 annual results

Press kit

Press release

Annual results announcement for 2024

President Calviño's speech

EIB Group: Making a difference

Key figures

Available in:
English - French - German 
Spanish - Italian

Additional resources

Key publications

  • 30 January 2025

    Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

    Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

    Cybersecurity Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Climate Digital and telecoms Technology Climate action Investment European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Energy
  • 30 January 2025

    At a glance 2025

    Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.

  • 30 January 2025

    The EIB Group Operational Plan 2025-2027

    The EIB Group plays an instrumental role in supporting Europe’s priorities and policies through its activities inside and outside the European Union.

  • 17 December 2024

    EIB Product catalogue

    An overview of the financial and advisory instruments provided by the EIB Group, highlighting their features, benefits and the impact they have on the broader economy.

    Urban development Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 21 June 2024

    EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap

    The 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap outlines the eight key interrelated priorities and new programmes to contribute to closing Europe’s investment gap, within an ambitious annual financing scenario.

    Investor relations Digital and telecoms Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Security and defence Climate and environment
  • 7 May 2025

    Financial Report 2024

    In 2024, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €76.6 billion. This report includes the 2024 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.

  • 10 February 2023

    EIB Global: Partnerships, People, Impact

    As a part of the European Investment Bank, EIB Global offers a broad toolbox of financial assistance and technical advice. We help lift economies and improve societies in areas around the world that need the most help.

    Social and territorial cohesion

Dig deeper

Our priorities
EIB Group press conference on annual results
Boosting GDP and jobs

All figures are unaudited and provisional. All figures are for the EIB Group unless otherwise specified.
** This figure includes EIB Global’s engagement in mid and low-income countries, as well as EFTA countries.

The EIB Group total financing figure excludes a small overlap due to joint engagements of the EIB and the EIF.