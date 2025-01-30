The EIB Group in numbers

2024 highlights
€89 billion financing for high-impact projects
The European Investment Bank Group signed €88.8 billion of new financing for high-impact projects in areas including energy security, innovation and climate action in 2024.
Our priorities
€50.7 billion
to support climate action and environmental sustainability
€38.2 billion
for Europe's social and territorial cohesion
€31.2 billion
for energy security
€19.8 billion
to accelerate technological innovation and develop human capital
€17.2 billion
for more sustainable cities and regions
€16.2 billion
to support small businesses and mid-caps
€8.7 billion
to reinforce Europe's social infrastructure
€6.4 billion
for agriculture and the bioeconomy
€1 billion
for Europe's security and defence
2024
A year of records for the EIB Group
- A record €51 billion, which represents 57% of last year’s investments, to support the green transition, climate action and environmental sustainability. Since 2021, the EIB Group has mobilised €563 billion of new investment, on track with the goal of €1 trillion of green financing supported by the end of the decade.
- A record €38 billion to accelerate social and territorial cohesion across Europe.
- A record €31 billion deployed to support energy-efficiency, renewables, storage, and electricity grids, which is expected to mobilise over €100 billion in investment.
- Twofold increase of EIB Group support for grids and storage to a record €8.5 billion – mobilising 40% of Europe’s total investment in that sector in 2024.
- Stepped up higher-risk activities, expected to mobilise about €110 billion in new investments. This includes a record €7.2 billion of investments by the EIF in the equity funds ecosystem, and €1 billion in venture debt by the EIB.
- Twofold increase of support to security and defence projects to €1 billion, compared to 2023.
More impact on the ground
Our 2024 operations will result into tangible benefits for people all over the world, from safer drinking water to better health and education services.
Enough renewable energy to power 14.7 million households
That's more than half of all households in Italy
305 million additional passenger trips on public transport
The number of trips taken annually in the Amsterdam metro
14.9 million people with better health services
That's more than the combined population of Sweden and Finland
13.7 million people with safer drinking water
More than the population of Belgium
238,500 ha of afforested land and restored forests
That's the equivalent to Luxembourg
368,000 students in better schools and universities
That's more than all university students in Czechia
100,400 households
living in high energy performance housing units
5.9 million people
with improved sanitation
2 million people
facing reduced flooding risk
EIB Group financing
The EIB Group includes the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund. The EIB is one of the world’s largest multilateral borrowers and lenders and the EIF supports small businesses by improving their access to finance in Europe and a number of non-EU countries.
€68.2 billion
of EIB financing inside the EU
€8.4 billion
of EIB financing outside the EU **
€14.4 billion
of EIF financing
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Citizens and businesses expect Europe to support investments for the future. Investments that improve lives. Investments that reinforce security and offer new opportunities.
In 2024, the EIB Group unveiled a Strategic Roadmap that does just that.
EIB Global: Financing across the globe
In a turbulent year, EIB Global invested about €8 billion globally, with nearly half going to the world’s most vulnerable countries. It has mobilised about €80 billion for the EU Global Gateway initiative to date, on track to reach €100 billion by 2027.
With €250 million provided in 2024 to address urgent needs in energy, water, transport, and rebuilding efforts, the EIB’s total support to Ukraine exceeded €2.2 billion. Additionally, €266 million in new projects were signed to support social infrastructure and support businesses. More than €2 billion of additional guarantees were secured through the EU’s Ukraine Facility and the EIB’s EU for Ukraine Fund for further recovery and reconstruction, focusing on critical sectors, with implementation starting in 2025.
€8 billion
for investments outside of the EU
€24.3 billion
investments supported to date under the EU Global Gateway initiative
€2.2 billion
over €2 billion aid to Ukraine since the start of the war
Additional resources
Key publications
-
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
-
At a glance 2025
Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.
-
The EIB Group Operational Plan 2025-2027
The EIB Group plays an instrumental role in supporting Europe’s priorities and policies through its activities inside and outside the European Union.
-
EIB Product catalogue
An overview of the financial and advisory instruments provided by the EIB Group, highlighting their features, benefits and the impact they have on the broader economy.
-
EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap
The 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap outlines the eight key interrelated priorities and new programmes to contribute to closing Europe’s investment gap, within an ambitious annual financing scenario.
-
Financial Report 2024
In 2024, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €76.6 billion. This report includes the 2024 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.
-
EIB Global: Partnerships, People, Impact
As a part of the European Investment Bank, EIB Global offers a broad toolbox of financial assistance and technical advice. We help lift economies and improve societies in areas around the world that need the most help.
* All figures are unaudited and provisional. All figures are for the EIB Group unless otherwise specified.
** This figure includes EIB Global’s engagement in mid and low-income countries, as well as EFTA countries.
The EIB Group total financing figure excludes a small overlap due to joint engagements of the EIB and the EIF.