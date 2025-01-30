The EIB Group in numbers

In a turbulent year, EIB Global invested about €8 billion globally, with nearly half going to the world’s most vulnerable countries. It has mobilised about €80 billion for the EU Global Gateway initiative to date, on track to reach €100 billion by 2027.

With €250 million provided in 2024 to address urgent needs in energy, water, transport, and rebuilding efforts, the EIB’s total support to Ukraine exceeded €2.2 billion. Additionally, €266 million in new projects were signed to support social infrastructure and support businesses. More than €2 billion of additional guarantees were secured through the EU’s Ukraine Facility and the EIB’s EU for Ukraine Fund for further recovery and reconstruction, focusing on critical sectors, with implementation starting in 2025.