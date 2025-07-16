Robert de Groot

Key resources
Vice-President de Groot oversees the following areas:
Policy priorities
- Security and defence
- Transport
- Enlargement
EIB Global: Financing operations in the Western Balkans
Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group
Internal projects and functions
- Streamlining the lending process and time to market
- One-stop shop and fast track for flagship priority programmes
Inter-institutional relations and external positions
- NATO