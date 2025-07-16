Robert de Groot

No fewer than 475 employees of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group joined in yesterday's Pride Run, Luxembourg’s yearly event that celebrates diversity, inclusion, and equality. The participation of EIB Group colleagues more than doubled from last year’s edition, further underlining the importance of the topic amongst staff. The 5km and 10km Pride Runs bring together companies, associations, friends, families, and all individuals committed to supporting the LGBTIQ+ community, striving to create a safe and open space where everyone can express themselves freely, while celebrating diversity.