Robert de Groot

Vice-President of the EIB

Vice-President de Groot oversees the following areas:

  • Security and defence
  • Transport
  • Enlargement

EIB Global: Financing operations in the Western Balkans

Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group

  • Streamlining the lending process and time to market
  • One-stop shop and fast track for flagship priority programmes

  • NATO

16 July 2025

Netherlands: EIB, Rabobank, and DLL partner to provide €1 billion for European SMEs with a focus on sustainability and agriculture

Rabobank, DLL, and the European Investment Bank are partnering to increase access to finance for SMEs and mid-caps with a particular emphasis on sustainability and bioeconomy sectors, including agriculture.
15 July 2025

Spain: Indra Group to step up research and development of defence and space technologies with €385 million in EIB financing

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €385 million financing agreement with Spanish technology company Indra Group to boost research, development and innovation of cutting-edge technologies for the defence and space sector. This is the largest EIB’s financing agreement in Spain to date to strengthen the European Union security and defence capabilities.
11 July 2025

European Investment Bank Group joins Luxembourg pride run with record participation of colleagues

No fewer than 475 employees of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group joined in yesterday's Pride Run, Luxembourg’s yearly event that celebrates diversity, inclusion, and equality. The participation of EIB Group colleagues more than doubled from last year’s edition, further underlining the importance of the topic amongst staff. The 5km and 10km Pride Runs bring together companies, associations, friends, families, and all individuals committed to supporting the LGBTIQ+ community, striving to create a safe and open space where everyone can express themselves freely, while celebrating diversity.
EIB Vice-President
Robert de Groot
Vice-President of the EIB
Robert de Groot
