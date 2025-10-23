Latest news and speeches
Czech Republic to upgrade railways with €200 million EIB loan, bolstering transport safety and sustainability
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending the Czech Republic 5 billion Czech crowns (around €200 million) to upgrade the country’s railways. The Czech Ministry of Finance will pass the EIB funding via the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure to national railway infrastructure manager Správa železnic, which will carry out the works.
Czech Republic: EIB invests €200 million in Prague Ring Road to ease congestion and reduce emissions
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting the construction of a 12.64 km section of the Prague Ring Road, located south-east of the Czech capital. The new motorway segment on ring road section D0 Bechovice - D1, is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and will improve traffic flows, reduce congestion, and enhance regional and international connectivity.
European Investment Bank appoints Marek Mora as new Vice-President
Czech Deputy Finance Minister Marek Mora will join the European Investment Bank (EIB) as Vice-President. Mora will succeed EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris of Cyprus starting on 20 October, becoming a member of the bank’s Management Committee.