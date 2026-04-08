Board Committee on Risk Policy

Role of the Committee on Risk Policy is to discuss and support the Board of Directors in exercising its role in monitoring of existing and emerging risks and of the overall Group risk profile.

To that end, the Committee shall advise the Board on (i) the Bank’s financial risk policies, including those policies relevant for aspects of the Group, and (ii) non-financial risk and compliance policies, including on taxation issues, by providing non-binding opinions and/or recommendations to the Board of Directors so as to facilitate the decision-making process of the Board.