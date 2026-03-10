The EIB has a zero tolerance policy against fraud, corruption, collusion, coercion, obstruction, theft at EIB Group premises, misuse of EIB Group resources or assets, money laundering and terrorist financing (together “Prohibited Conduct” as defined in the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy) in relation to its activities and projects.
Exclusion Policy
The EIB Exclusion Policy sets out the policy and procedures for the exclusion of entities and individuals found to have engaged in prohibited conduct from EIB-financed projects and other EIB-related activities for a certain period of time. It enforces the prohibitions contained in the EIB Group’s Anti-Fraud Policy and, in doing so, contributes to safeguarding the financial interests, the integrity and reputation of the Bank and the activities it finances.
Proceedings instigated under this Exclusion Policy follow a three-stage review process to determine whether the evidence presented convincingly supports the conclusion that an entity or individual engaged in prohibited conduct.
The EIB Exclusion Policy also includes a provision which allows the EIB to enter into negotiated settlements.
The range of possible exclusion decisions is defined in the EIB Exclusion Policy. Both in exclusion proceedings and settlement negotiations several mitigating or aggravating circumstances can be taken into account in defining the appropriate exclusion measures and their modalities. Moreover, the EIB may also consider the mitigating or aggravating circumstances described in the multilateral development banks (MDBs) General Principles and Guidelines.
The processing of personal data by the EIB is governed by Regulation (EU) N°2018/1725. Detailed information is provided in the Privacy Statement for the EIB’s Exclusion Policy.
Entities subject to an exclusion decision or a settlement agreement
The following entities are currently publicly subject to an EIB exclusion decision or a settlement agreement:
|Name
|Country of incorporation
|Nature of decision
|Valid from
|Valid until
|Type of proceedings
|Henan Electric Power Transmission and Transformation Construction Co., Ltd
|China
|Exclusion for a period of four (4) years with conditional release after two (2) years
|14.3.2022
|13.3.2026
|Exclusion proceedings
|
Odebrecht Engenharia e Construcao Internacional S.A. (OECI S.A.)
|Brazil
|Conditional non Exclusion for a period of 12 months
|20.8.2025
|19.8.2026
|Negotiated settlement
|
China Gezhouba Group Co., Ltd. (CGGC) together with 212 affiliated entities
Full list of excluded affiliates
|China
|Exclusion for a period of 13 months
|7.8.2025
|6.9.2026
|Negotiated settlement
|Renaissance Travaux Publics
|Ivory Coast
|Exclusion for a period of four (4) years with conditional release after two (2) years
|27.6.2022
|26.6.2026
|Exclusion proceedings
|Société des Grands Travaux Internationaux
|Tunisia
|Exclusion for a period of four (4) years with conditional release after two (2) years
|27.6.2022
|26.6.2026
|Exclusion proceedings
|EMA Côte d’Ivoire (EMA-CI)
|Ivory Coast
|Exclusion for a period of four (4) years with conditional release after two (2) years
|27.6.2022
|26.6.2026
|Exclusion proceedings
|Entreprise Ivoirienne de Bâtiment et Hydraulique SARL (EIBH)
|Ivory Coast
|Exclusion for a period of five (5) years with conditional release after three (3) years
|7.3.2023
|6.3.2028
|Exclusion proceedings
|Entreprise Ivoirienne de Travaux publics (EITP)
|Ivory Coast
|Exclusion for a period of five (5) years with conditional release after three (3) years
|4.4.2023
|3.4.2028
|Exclusion proceedings
|Consortium d’Etude et Réalisation Bâtiment (COEREBCI)
|Ivory Coast
|Exclusion for a period of five (5) years with conditional release after three (3) years
|31.5.2023
|30.5.2028
|Exclusion proceedings
|Litia SARL
|Ivory Coast
|Exclusion for a period of five (5) years
|4.8.2023
|3.8.2028
|Exclusion proceedings
|Société Nouvelle d’Electricité SNE
|Ivory Coast
|Exclusion for a period of five (5) years with conditional release after three (3) years
|4.8.2023
|3.8.2028
|Exclusion proceedings
|Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd
Public statement
|China
|Exclusion for a period of 12 months
|3.6.2025
|2.6.2026
|Negotiated settlement
|China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC)
Public statement
|China
|Conditional non-exclusion for a period of 18 months
|3.6.2025
|2.12.2026
|Negotiated settlement