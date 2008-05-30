Description

IAAG Consultoría & Corporate Finance has been contracted by the EIB to undertake a review of existing trade finance services in the Euromed region.

The enhancement of international trade has historically been the cornerstone of economic growth in the world, leading to the reduction of poverty and greater national prosperity. This concept is supported by a plethora of economic analyses which demonstrate the importance of trade finance to a country's overall performance. A World Bank reports states ―trade finance and related services play a critical role in economic development. International trade in developing countries is equivalent to about one-half of gross national income. Any increase in trade therefore has a major impact on economic activity. One of the main messages of the World Bank analysis is that ―participation of IFI's in international trade can help less creditworthy countries and firms expand their access to finance. Support of trade finance in developing countries is crucial to their development.