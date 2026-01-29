Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Water and wastewater

Securing safe, clean water for all

The future of water

We are the world’s largest multilateral lender in the water sector. We are making communities more resilient by providing millions with access to clean, safe water, protecting against flood and drought, and innovating new technologies.

Shutterstock

Why do we need water?

We need water to live. It quenches our thirst, feeds us and keeps our economies afloat. Yet global demand for freshwater is expected to surpass sustainable supply by 40% in 2030. This could have serious implications globally. Which is why we develop and improve large-scale infrastructure, invest in digitalisation and smart water management as well as support nature-based solutions.

Water Resilience Programme

Our financing and advisory activities directly support the European Commission’s Water Resilience Strategy. Our programme focuses on three main goals:

  • Improving access to clean water
    in the European Union and beyond
  • Strengthening water resilience
    of communities and the economy
  • Supporting EU innovation and competitiveness
    in the water sector

We have committed to increasing investment in water to €15 billion between 2025 and 2027. This financing is needed for major infrastructure – from reservoirs to pipelines and treatment plants – as well as for projects that reduce water losses and control pollution. Our support makes sure that smaller towns and utility companies can access the funds they need to improve water services. We also support innovations that keep Europe at the forefront of water technology.

IN FOCUS

‘Water is everything’

Without water, there is no food, no energy, no transport, no industry. Which is why we are committed to supporting Europe’s continued leadership in the sector by scaling investment into innovative solutions.

custom-preview

Our impact

Whether improving access to clean water or strengthening protections against drought and flood, our financing has a real impact on the ground. In 2025, we invested €5 billion in projects around the world that are expected to result in:

32 million people

with safer drinking water and sanitation

18.5 million people

with reduced drought risk

6.9 million people

with reduced flood risk

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to greater water security and resilience.

  •
    18 December 2025

    Ilunion wird mit EIB Beratung umweltfreundlicher

    Spanisches Unternehmen spart Strom und Wasser dank EIB Beratung – für mehr Gewinn und mehr Jobs für Menschen mit Behinderung

  • 30 October 2025

    Steter Tropfen nährt den Hain

    Innovative, nachhaltige Verfahren und grüner Strom bringen im trockenen Marokko neues Leben in den Anbau von Zitrusfrüchten.

  • 4 June 2025

    Wasser, ein Gut für alle

    Erfahren Sie, was Europa dafür tut, damit Wasser ein Gut für alle bleibt und wir weiter mit innovativen Wasserlösungen vorangehen.

  • 25 April 2025

    Unsere Ukraine-Unterstützung 2025

    More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.

  • 22 March 2025

    Wasser für Marokko – Zazias Geschichte

    Wushu-Trainerin Zazia und 30.000 Marokkaner haben dank einer von der EIB unterstützten Pipeline nun sauberes Wasser. Erfahren Sie, wie dieses Projekt das Leben in Boufekrane und Meknès verändert hat.

  • 28 January 2025

    Auf dem Weg in die Zukunft

    Bosnien und Herzegowina ebnet den Weg zur EU-Mitgliedschaft – mit Projekten, in denen sich die Widerstandskraft der Menschen spiegelt

  • 18 December 2024

    Eine Flut von Innovationen

    Die Europäische Investitionsbank fördert moderne Technologien der blauen Wirtschaft für eine nachhaltige Nutzung der Meere

  • 10 December 2024

    Endlich sicher

    Der Stausee Racibórz Dolny hat bei den jüngsten Überschwemmungen im Südwesten Polens Millionen Menschen geschützt

  • 29 November 2024

    Ein Quell der Resilienz

    Auf Kreta verursacht der Klimawandel schwere Dürren. Doch ein Stausee- und Bewässerungsprojekt schafft Abhilfe und belebt die Landwirtschaft

  • 26 November 2024

    Mehr als nur ein Teich

    Serbien renaturiert mit EU-Hilfe Marschland, das CO2 bindet und damit wichtig ist für den Kampf gegen den Klimawandel

More stories  

Our publications

Understanding water systems is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

  • 1 July 2025

    Water Security Financing Report 2024

    The Joint MDB Water Security Financing Report 2024 marks a milestone in collective action by ten Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to strengthen global water security. Building on commitments made at COP28 and the One Water Summit, the report sets a baseline for tracking investments and collaboration across the water sector.

  • 6 March 2025

    European Blue Champions

    This report provides market intelligence analysis, based on the findings of an ecosystem mapping, a survey, interviews with experts, and case studies, conducted in the course of the Blue Champions Pilot Advisory Programme, launched jointly by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission.

  • 12 September 2024

    Treuhandfonds in Aktion

    Die Entwicklungsgelder sind begrenzt. Lesen Sie, wie die EIB Global über zwölf Treuhandfonds Projekte fördert, die Veränderungen zum Guten bewirken.

  • 27 May 2024

    Wasser Überblick 2024

    Diese Veröffentlichung gibt einen Überblick darüber, wie die Europäische Investitionsbank die Wasser unterstützt.

  • 18 March 2024

    Sustainable innovation

    The European Investment Bank is working hard to improve water and address the lack of affordable housing, while also supporting EU enlargement countries.

  • 16 March 2023

    Evaluation of EIB support for the water sector outside the European Union (From 2010 to 2021)

    This independent evaluation finds that EIB water projects outside the EU led to the expected results, strongly contributed to climate action and environmental sustainability but that development outcomes were not optimised.

  • 13 March 2023

    Orientierung der EIB für Finanzierungen im Wassersektor

    Die EIB ist einer der weltgrößten multilateralen Kreditgeber für Wasserprojekte. In ihrer neuen Orientierung für Finanzierungen im Wassersektor zeigt sie, wie sie die Wirkung von Wasserprojekten für Gesellschaft, Klima und Umwelt maximiert.

  • 27 February 2023

    Microplastics and Micropollutants in Water

    Microplastics and micropollutants are a growing health risk worldwide. Here's what the European Investment Bank is doing to help reduce the emission of these contaminants.

  • 22 February 2023

    Die Clean-Oceans-Initiative

    Die Clean-Oceans-Initiative fördert Projekte gegen den Plastikmüll in Flüssen, Meeren und an Land. Bis 2024 sollen 4 Milliarden Euro für öffentliche und private Projekte bereitgestellt werden.

  • 7 December 2022

    The EIB Water Sector Fund

    This is the first publication about the Water Sector Fund, a trust fund established by the European Investment Bank and the government of the Netherlands in 2017, to support the development of water projects in developing countries.

More publications  

