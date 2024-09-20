DUBLIN AIRPORT SUSTAINABILITY FRAMEWORK LOAN

Referenz: 20220912

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16 September 2024

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

DAA PLC

The framework loan will support the energy-efficient upgrade of the existing surface water collection network as well as of Terminals 1 and 2. It will also finance the construction of a photovoltaic farm, vehicle charging infrastructure and zero-emission vehicles.

Additionality and Impact

This Framework Loan addresses key market gaps in the mobility, water and energy sectors.





Mobility: The project will contribute to address the gap in the electrification of ground handling infrastructure and assets, which is the most credible scenario for low carbon emissions at airports replacing the use of aircraft auxiliary power units and internal combustion engine of ground handling vehicles that are used intensively at airports.





Water: The project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water supply sector by financing infrastructure, which results in positive externalities in the form of avoided public health costs, environmental benefits from protection of groundwater abstraction areas.





Energy: The project will contribute to address the market gap of the supply of green energy generated within the airport site and improving the energy efficiency of large intensively used service buildings (passenger terminals).





The project will be implemented in the (by far) busiest airport of Ireland belonging to the Core TEN-T airport network, making it eligible under point (c) common interest.





The investments may benefit from grants under the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), which aims to support the deployment of alternative fuel supply infrastructure, contributing to decarbonising transportation along the TEN-T network.





The proposed EIB loan, in combination with possible AFIF grants, enhances the financial feasibility of the investments and thereby contributes to the development of emission free ground handling and ultimately towards emission-free airports.

Ziele

The aim is to allow the Promoter to operate sustainably meeting the goals of existing and future regulations on the electrification of airport operations, building efficiency and waste water quality. The project will allow the airport to maintain the level of compliance with standards on aviation safety and air transport security, improve service standards to passengers and ultimately, the operational resilience resulting from the infrastructure upgrade.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 288 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 627 million

Umweltaspekte

A number of project components of this Framework Loan might be classified under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Alignment to this and to other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, pollution prevention and control, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 16/07/2025