S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
600.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 600.000.000 €
Verkehr : 600.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
9/10/2025 : 600.000.000 €
Datenblätter
S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW
Übersicht
S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Przełom-Mniów – Kielce Zachód
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - S74 Łagów-Jałowęsy-Tomaszów
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - DK9 i DK74 (łącznik północny)
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Przełom/Mniów
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Voievodeship Border - Przełom-Mniów
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Budowa obwodnicy Opatowa w ciągu drogi S74 i DK9
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Cedzyna - Łagów
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Kielce Zachód - Kielce (DK 73)
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - S74 Kielce Zachód – Kielce Bocianek
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - S74 Voivodeship Border – Przełom-Mniów
18/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - S74 Opatów Bypass
18/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 März 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 09/10/2025
20250139
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA - REPUBLIC OF POLAND GEN. DIRECTOR
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1511 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of a 97.2 km long S74 expressway on two non-continuous sections between Sulejów and Tomaszów and a 14 km bypass of Opatów. The design foresees the construction of a primary "greenfield" 2x2 lane expressway, mostly along a new alignment. Additionally, the project scope includes the construction of 15 grade separated interchanges, advanced drainage systems, noise protection screens, over 200 animal crossings, connections to local and service roads, 8 expressway service areas and an expressway maintenance centre.

The aim is to contribute to improve accessibility by adapting the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level and by removing bottlenecks on the existing links. The new S74 expressway will not only improve connectivity in the region but will also contribute to more efficient international traffic flow organisation and driving conditions on the comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) road corridor.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns construction of a new 97 km long 2x2 lanes S74 expressway section between Sulejow and Tomaszow and a 14km long bypass of Opatow. The Project contributes to improved efficiency of TEN-T road network in Poland, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The Project is expected to contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the agglomerations crossed by the national and local roads. The Project will contribute to better accessibility in the region by adapting of the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks and completing missing elements of an efficient road infrastructure.

The EIB impacts investment activity by providing financial support that is complementary to national financing. At a time of appraisal the Promoter didn't have information on the exact amounts of ESIF co-financing. Application for the Opatow bypass component was submitted in 2024.

The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to an EIA procedure. Based on the conclusions from the EIA studies, the Competent Authorities have issued five Environmental Decisions for different project sections. Following the design stage, six second stage supplemental EIA (SEIA) studies were/are being undertaken to apply for a construction permit (ZRID). Construction permits for two contracts have been granted. According to a preliminary analysis, the project alignment directly intersects with two NATURA 2000 sites - PLH 260015 Dolina Czarnej and PLH260014 Dolina Bobrzy. It also runs nearby several other NATURA 2000 sites. The compliance to the requirements of the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified in more detail during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation. Potential climate risks, the scope and adequacy of the applied adaptation measures for ensuring long-term resilience of the new road, and impact of the project implementation on the GHG emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal. One of the project's objectives is to divert heavy traffic, thereby improving living conditions and safety in Kielce and Opatow as well as the local communities along the national roads DK74 and DK9.

The Project is implemented in seven works contracts. The Bank during the appraisal will review if the Promoter has procured contracts for implementation of the project in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 Juli 2025
9 Oktober 2025
S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW
S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Przełom-Mniów – Kielce Zachód
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241775362
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - S74 Łagów-Jałowęsy-Tomaszów
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241898360
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - DK9 i DK74 (łącznik północny)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
247618674
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Przełom/Mniów
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241816679
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Voievodeship Border - Przełom-Mniów
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
247642216
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Budowa obwodnicy Opatowa w ciągu drogi S74 i DK9
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
247627196
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Cedzyna - Łagów
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
247618078
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Kielce Zachód - Kielce (DK 73)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241778942
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - S74 Kielce Zachód – Kielce Bocianek
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241894305
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - S74 Voivodeship Border – Przełom-Mniów
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241868232
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - S74 Opatów Bypass
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Jun 2025
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241881424
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241345065
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20250139
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW
S74 EXPRESSWAY SULEJOW - OPATOW

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen