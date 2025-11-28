METLEN CRITICAL RAW MATERIAL INVESTMENTS

This project supports the exploration and extraction of bauxite for aluminium production and the production of gallium, increasing the production capacity of critical raw materials (CRM) in the EU and supporting the targets of the CRM act.





It is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the public policy goal of "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". It is located in Greece, a less developed region, and hence contributes to the transversal objective of Cohesion.





CRM projects often face market failures, such as reliance on imports, high costs, permitting delays, and market volatility. Hence, strategic support is needed to ensure a stable and sustainable supply within the EU.





Aluminium production supports decarbonisation, is highly recyclable, and creates local jobs. It is also key for renewable energy technologies, by providing essential materials for solar and wind power.

Gallium plays a crucial role in high-tech and clean energy applications, including semiconductors, LEDs and solar panels. Its supply within the EU strengthens supply chain resilience and reduces reliance on a single source.





The EIB's financing is highly valued by the promoter for its favourable terms, but also for the credibility it brings, helping to attract investors and other financiers.