METLEN CRITICAL RAW MATERIAL INVESTMENTS

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
The project concerns investments in Central Greece and consists of two components 1) Bauxite projects and 2) a new gallium production facility.
The project aims to significantly enhance the import capacity for Guinean Bauxite from 1,000,000 tpa to 2,000,000 tpa, construct a new facility to produce 50 tpa of Gallium, and increase the production capacity of alumina from 865,000 tpa to 1,265,000 tpa. This initiative will strengthen the resilience and diversification of the EU supply chain for critical raw materials essential for the green and digital transition. Additionally, the project will contribute to the creation of highly skilled jobs in a less developed region, fostering economic growth and development.
This project supports the exploration and extraction of bauxite for aluminium production and the production of gallium, increasing the production capacity of critical raw materials (CRM) in the EU and supporting the targets of the CRM act.
It is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the public policy goal of "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". It is located in Greece, a less developed region, and hence contributes to the transversal objective of Cohesion.
CRM projects often face market failures, such as reliance on imports, high costs, permitting delays, and market volatility. Hence, strategic support is needed to ensure a stable and sustainable supply within the EU.
Aluminium production supports decarbonisation, is highly recyclable, and creates local jobs. It is also key for renewable energy technologies, by providing essential materials for solar and wind power.
Gallium plays a crucial role in high-tech and clean energy applications, including semiconductors, LEDs and solar panels. Its supply within the EU strengthens supply chain resilience and reduces reliance on a single source.
The EIB's financing is highly valued by the promoter for its favourable terms, but also for the credibility it brings, helping to attract investors and other financiers.
The project components have been screened under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and also fall under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) in accordance with the relevant decisions establishing BAT conclusions (BREF). Where applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the above will be checked during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.