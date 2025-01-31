SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN ELECTRIC TRAINS

The Project entails the acquisition of new electric rolling stock to be used on regional railway lines in Schleswig-Holstein, in the neighbouring federal State of Hamburg, as well as for connections to Denmark.





The Project is expected to increase comfort of travel, allow for more frequent connections and ensure continued accessibility to persons with reduced mobility.





It shall help maintain competitiveness of rail and prevent shift of traffic from rail to road, enhancing sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reducing negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures.





These externalities include pollution reduction from the road diesel/petrol engines and related to noise and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, a sustained modal share of rail as the safest mode of land transport will lead to reduction of fatalities and serious accidents and the associated human suffering.





The Project supports the deployment of ERTMS, which increases the interoperability, capacity and safety or the railway system, contributing further to increasing competitiveness of rail.





The Bank's loan will be a cornerstone of the Project, facilitating a very long tenor including a capital and interest grace period, both in line with the long economic life and implementation period of the Project, as well as a flexible utilization of the funds.



