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GVM ADVANCED MEDICAL DEVICES RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
35.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 35.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 14.350.000 €
Industrie : 20.650.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2024 : 14.350.000 €
19/12/2024 : 20.650.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GVM ADVANCED MEDICAL DEVICES RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU - EIB fördert mit 35 Mio. Euro an GVM-Gruppe Forschung, Technologien und Digitalisierung im Gesundheitssektor
Übergeordnetes Projekt
PAN-EUROPEAN INNOVATION LENDING ENVELOPE I

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 November 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2024
20240118
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GVM ADVANCED MEDICAL DEVICES RDI
GRUPPO VILLA MARIA SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 35 million
EUR 82 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project supports the promoter's investments in (i) research, development and manufacturing capabilities for medical devices in the cardiovascular and respiratory therapeutic areas, (ii) clinical and translational research for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and (iii) digitalisation of its healthcare infrastructures across Europe over the period 2024-2027.

i) The operation supports both the development of medical devices, carried out by a subsidiary of the Borrower, as well as early-stage, clinical and translational research conducted by the Promoter across its network of hospitals and healthcare facilities. ii) It will also finance the construction of a new manufacturing facility for cardio-pulmonary medical devices, as an extension of the Promoter's already existing production site, to increase its industrial footprint and know-how. iii) Lastly, the EIB will support digital initiatives to be undertaken by the Promoter across its extensive network of healthcare facilities and operations in the period 2024-2027, to increase digitalisation in the European healthcare sector.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this Project supports the InvestEU objectives of financing Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) as well as Digital Technologies and Services.


RDI and digitalisation generate significant positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products and services and through skills development and upgrading. Moreover, it supports the increase of manufacturing capacity of medical devices in the EU. The financing is expected to benefit from the InvestEU guarantee in the light of the inherently riskier nature of the investments to be financed.


The EIB will support the Promoter, a well-established healthcare company, to execute its investment programme encompassing (i) research, development and manufacturing of medical devices, (ii) clinical and translational research and (iii) digitalisation of the provision of healthcare services.


By supporting the Promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities, and it contributes to the improvement associated to the provision of healthcare services across Europe.


The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the funding needs of the promoter providing additional flexibility in terms of longer tenors and longer grace periods for an unsecured loan (particularly given the current tighter liquidity in the banking sector) and lower cost of funding. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter financial structure by spreading out its repayment profile, reducing the cost of newly incurred indebtedness as well as diversifying its funding base.

 

The Project would not have been carried out, or not to the same extent, by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns investments in R&D and digitalisation, for which significant environmental and social effects are not expected. Moreover, the Project supports the construction of a manufacturing facility, as an extension to the existing production plant of the Promoter, in relation to the development and manufacturing of medical devices. According to Annex 3 of Italian law No. 152/2006 (and its subsequent amendments) transposing the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, the construction of the new manufacturing facility for medical devices is not subject to an EIA procedure.

The EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
5 Dezember 2024
19 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GVM ADVANCED MEDICAL DEVICES RDI
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
PAN-EUROPEAN INNOVATION LENDING ENVELOPE I
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU - EIB fördert mit 35 Mio. Euro an GVM-Gruppe Forschung, Technologien und Digitalisierung im Gesundheitssektor

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GVM ADVANCED MEDICAL DEVICES RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235373810
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240118
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GVM ADVANCED MEDICAL DEVICES RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
GVM ADVANCED MEDICAL DEVICES RDI
Datenblätter
GVM ADVANCED MEDICAL DEVICES RDI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU - EIB fördert mit 35 Mio. Euro an GVM-Gruppe Forschung, Technologien und Digitalisierung im Gesundheitssektor
Übergeordnetes Projekt
PAN-EUROPEAN INNOVATION LENDING ENVELOPE I

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: InvestEU - EIB fördert mit 35 Mio. Euro an GVM-Gruppe Forschung, Technologien und Digitalisierung im Gesundheitssektor
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GVM ADVANCED MEDICAL DEVICES RDI
Übergeordnetes Projekt
PAN-EUROPEAN INNOVATION LENDING ENVELOPE I

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